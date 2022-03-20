Boris Johnson Compares Ukrainians' Fight Against Russia With Brexit Vote, Faces Backlash

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has drawn backlash for comparing the struggle of Ukrainians tackling Russia’s invasion to people in Britain voting for the UK’s exit from the European Union, Brexit. After Johnson in his speech levelled Ukrainians having an instinct “to choose freedom” with the 2016 vote in the UK to leave the EU as a “recent example”, politicians in both UK and Europe criticised the British PM.

According to BBC, Donald Tusk, the former president of the European Council said that UK PM johnson’s comments regarding the Russia-Ukraine war and Brexit were offensive. Conservative fellow Lord Barwell also noted that the 2016 voting in a referendum was not “in any way comparable with risking your life" in a war. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said termed Johnson’s comparison an "insult" to Ukrainians.

What did Boris Johnson say?

Criticism against Johnson came as he strongly urged China to condemn the Russian invasion in an interview with Sunday Times. UK PM also revealed having “second thoughts” about its neutral stance. Johnson compared the Ukrainians’ fight with Brexit while addressing Conservative Party’s spring conference in Blackpool on Saturday.

Johnson had said, “I know that it's the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom, every time. I can give you a couple of famous recent examples.”

“When the British people voted for Brexit in such large, large numbers, I don't believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It's because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself,” Johnson also said.

Additionally, UK PM also cited an example of British citizens choosing to get vaccinated against COVID-19 because they “wanted to get on with their lives" and "were fed up with being told what to do by people like me”. However, his remarks attracted criticism from political figures across Europe and UK. Tusk, the ex-president of the European Council, tweeted, “Boris, your words offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense”. BBC stated that Guy Verhofstadt, the former prime minister of Belgium who was the European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator, said the comparison was "insane".

Image: AP