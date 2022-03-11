UK PM Boris Johnson, on Thursday, said that he fears Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “barbaric” regime may resort to deploying chemical weapons in Ukraine. Speaking to Sky News a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of hiding biological weapons, Johnson said that the Kremlin could use the ‘fake story’ to deploy banned weapons. He said that the only way to end the ongoing war was if Putin realizes that he made a “catastrophic mistake”.

‘Straight out of Russia’s playbook’

According to Johnson, the move was straight out of Russia’s playbook. "They (Russians) start saying that there are chemical weapons that have been stored by their opponents or by the Americans,” the British leader said. "So when they deploy their own weapons", he said, they have some sort of ‘Maskirovka’ or a fake story. “You've seen it in Syria. You saw it even in the UK. That's what they're already doing. It is a cynical, barbaric government," Johnson added further.

Just a day ago, Russian troops admitted that they used 'vacuum bombs' in Ukraine. As per a tweet by the UK Defence Ministry, the Russian Ministry of Defence has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine. This aforementioned defence system deploys vacuum bombs or thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects. These bombs suck the oxygen out of the environment to create a high-temperature, long-duration explosion. It has the capability to vaporise the human body.

The Russian MoD has confirmed the use of the TOS-1A weapon system in Ukraine. The TOS-1A uses thermobaric rockets, creating incendiary and blast effects.



Watch the video below for more information about this weapon and its devastating impact.



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/d8PLQ0PhQD — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 9, 2022

The battle to guard Kyiv’s sovereignty has now entered the third week with both sides pulling every stop to win. Over 2 million people have left the country while over 549 Ukrainian citizens have lost their lives, according to official UN estimates released on Thursday. However, it said that the death toll is believed to be very high than this. Meanwhile, American officials estimated that nearly 6,000 Russian troops may have died in the battle. While Zelenskyy is continuing to galvanize support from the west, recent satellite images showed that the 40-mile long Russian convoy, which was heading towards Kyiv, had been redeployed. However, experts opine that it would take not more than a week or two for Moscow to take over Kyiv if they continued their invasion.

(Image: AP)