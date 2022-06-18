Boris Johnson Gifts Queen Elizabeth's Biography To Zelenskyy During Surprise Visit To Kyiv

The Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson, on Friday arrived in Kyiv for a surprise visit with a gift. Johnson brought with him a copy of Robert Hardman's Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, which he handed over to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In response, Zelenskyy took quite an interest in the published biography of the Queen of England, which was published to honour her Platinum Jubilee. In pictures published by the Ukraine Presidential office, Zelenskyy was seen leafing through the copy that features original insights from Queen Elizabeth II's friends, family, and staff.

[IMAGE: President.gov.ua]

It is pertinent to mention, that the visit was Johnson's second in two months. It took place about a week after the starlit and grand celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. It also came hours after the European Union (EU) granted candidacy status to Ukraine making Kyiv eligible for potential permanent membership.

"I am very grateful to you for such attention to our nation, to all our people, to our state. And for Britain's leadership and unprecedented support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, during a joint statement to the media following bilateral meetings in Kyiv, the Ukraine Presidential office quoted.

Zelenskyy says talks with Johnson 'as substantive as possible'

According to the Ukrainian President's media unit, both leaders comprehensively discussed defence and security given the "current situation on the frontline, east, and south Ukraine." Zelenskyy stated that the talks were "as substantive as possible" as he stressed key issues developing in Europe amid Russia's "unprovoked" war. They also deliberated on bilateral relations. "In particular, we talked about the need to increase the supply of heavy weapons. The main thing today is to provide air defense for Ukraine as well. We started to move in this direction. Russian missiles remain a threat to our people, to the entire territory of Ukraine. The vast majority of Russian missile strikes are conducted by the Russian army against ordinary people, and civilian infrastructure - housing, schools, hospitals, universities, and transport. Obviously, this should be one of the priorities for all of us, for our partners - to help protect against Russian missiles. It will be a guarantee of life for people in most of our territory," Zelenskyy said. Both state heads also noted Ukraine's economic and financial needs, in addition to fuel shortages in the embattled ex-Soviet nation.

"It's not just financing, we also have a fuel shortage due to the bombing of our refinery, our reserves by the Russian Federation. We also talked about a difficult issue - ensuring preparation for the heating season. I am grateful to Boris for his readiness to help our state," the President said.

[IMAGE: President.gov.ua]

UK's military assistance should help 'drive aggressor out of Ukraine': Johnson

Speaking at the joint press briefing alongside Zelenskyy, Johnson on Friday reaffirmed UK's support for Ukraine. He promised to provide Ukraine with "strategic endurance" and work on strengthening sanctions against Russian Federation. "I understand the need to continue financial support for Ukraine to unblock green exports that Putin has held hostage in an attempt to deprive the world of food," Johnson said as quoted by President.gov.ua. Johnson also stated that London is ready to continue weapons supplies and organise military training of Ukrainian soldiers in order to "drive the aggressor out of Ukraine."

Image: President.gov.ua