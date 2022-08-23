Boris Johnson Hits Out At Russia; Says 'UK Will Never Recognise Annexation Of Crimea'

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, stated that Britain will never recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea or any other Ukrainian territory. The leader stated via video link at the Crimea Platform summit on August 23 that military, humanitarian, economic, and diplomatic support to Ukraine must continue "until Russia ends this hideous war and withdraws its forces from the entirety of Ukraine."

The UK prime minister said at a conference hosted by Ukraine, "We will never recognise Russia's annexation of Crimea or any other Ukrainian territory."

He added, "In the face of Putin’s assault we must continue to give our Ukrainian friends all the military, humanitarian, economic and diplomatic support that they need until Russia ends this hideous war and withdraws its forces from the entirety of Ukraine."

The annexation of Crimea, according to the outgoing prime minister, was a "direct precursor of today's war." Johnson went on to say that Putin's illegal annexation of Crimea violated Article 2 of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, and the Russia-Ukraine Treaty of Friendship.

Johnson noted, "Putin deployed more and more Russian forces in the peninsula, turning the territory into an armed camp from which to threaten the rest of Ukraine, and so Crimea, duly became the launch pad for the invasion of the 24th of February."

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014, a move widely condemned by the international community, including Turkey and the United Nations General Assembly. Johnson emphasised that the Russian president intends to do the same to the rest of Ukraine, as well as hold "more sham referendums."

NATO Chief urges West to supply more weapons to Ukraine

At the Crimea Platform summit, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged Western countries to speed up the delivery of more weapons to help Ukraine retake territory it has been fighting to retake from Russia, including the Crimean peninsula, which it has been fighting to retake since 2014.

Stoltenberg said, "NATO is part of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group to mobilize support, and I actively engage with leaders to urge them to provide more weapons, and more ammunition, more quickly. Winter is coming, and it will be hard."

He also cautioned that Ukraine and its NATO backers would experience a harsh winter, necessitating continued support for Kyiv despite the costs. Stoltenberg joined other leaders at the summit in demanding that Crimea be returned to Ukrainian control. Notably, NATO nations, particularly the United States, have provided the vast majority of military assistance to Ukraine.