Boris Johnson Intends To Make Final Trip To Ukraine Before Demitting Office: Report

The outgoing Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, is planning to make a final trip to Ukraine before demitting the office. After making his second trip to the war-torn country in June, he intends to visit for the third time to see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, The Telegraph reported citing an ally of PM Johnson. This comes after he held a telephonic conversation with Zelenskyy on July 22 and both leaders are expected to talk again this week.

"He is really feeling the burden of responsibility having been Zelenskyy’s biggest backer. He can’t just walk away and not make sure the world has got his back. He is hoping to see him again before he leaves office," the ally told the British daily. Earlier on July 20, PM Johnson concluded his final session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) and told the British lawmakers, "Hasta la vista, baby" - the Spanish origin term which means 'goodbye'. During their conversation, Zelenskky reportedly told Johnson that he watched his closing address at the Prime Minister’s Questions and loved the phrase used by him. “Hasta la vista, baby ... love it," the Ukrainian President told Johnson.

UK continuously supported Ukraine since onset of war

Notably, the UK government led by PM Johnson continuously supported Ukraine since Russia launched a full-fledged war on February 24. In the month of June, Johnson announced an additional £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in military aid package for the war-torn country. Meanwhile, on July 21, the UK also assured that the country intends to provide dozens of pieces of artillery, 1,600 anti-tank weaponry, 50,000 rounds of ammunition, counter-battery radars, and hundreds of drones to the Ukrainian military to resist the Russian aggression. According to reports, London has provided Kyiv with military assistance totalling £2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) since the war began.

UK PM Boris Johnson resigns amid political turmoil

It is pertinent to mention here that UK Prime Minister Johnson announced his resignation on July 7 after more than 50 of his ministers stepped down from their posts. He had also stated that he would continue in the post till his successor is elected by the Conservative party. Meanwhile, former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Lizz Truss have emerged as the final two contenders to become the next Prime Minister of the country.

