UK's Boris Johnson Meets Zelenskyy In Sudden Visit To Kyiv As Russia-Ukraine Enters Day 45

British PM Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv on Saturday marking a previously unannounced meeting as the Russia-Ukraine war entered Day 45. According to media sources, Johnson's surprise visit commenced by meeting Ukraine's embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who earlier today asked for a 'firm response' to the Kramatorsk rail station attack. Notably, the UK is leading in defence support to Ukrainian troops, the anti-war coalition as well as sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Just a day ago, speaking along with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz, Johnson had emphasized that in principle, he was open to sending any form of “defensive weapons” to Ukraine. “I’m in principle willing to consider anything by way of defensive weaponry to help the Ukrainians protect themselves and their people" he had said.

“I think it’s important that we should be giving equipment that is genuinely useful and is operable by Ukrainians, that’s our consideration,” he said. “It may be more useful to support the Ukrainians by backfilling and allowing some of the former Warsaw Pact countries to supply some of their armor in the way that you’ve been seeing,” the British leader added.

UK steps up sanctions against Russia

UK has announced sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's daughters under new measures to target their 'lavish lifestyles.' Britain has followed the US and EU in imposing sanctions against Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova. In addition to Putin's daughter, UK authorities have also announced sanctions against Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's daughter. "The lavish lifestyles of the Kremlin’s inner circle will be further targeted from today as the UK sanctions the daughters of President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov", the Britain government announced sanctions in the statement.

According to the UK government statement, the assets of Putin's daughters Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova and Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, and Sergey Lavrov's daughter Yekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova have been frozen. Furthermore, a travel ban has been imposed on the Kremlin leader's daughter-duo and Lavrov's daughter. The UK government highlighted that the decision has been taken in coordination with the sanctions imposed by the US. The decision comes after the UK announced sanctions against Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's step daughter Polina Kovaleva on March 25.

(Image: UKRembLondon/Twitter)