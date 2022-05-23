UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson penned down a heartfelt letter to the children of Ukraine, saying that the whole world will remember the courage they have shown since the onset of the brutal war. Applauding the bravery of every Ukrainian child, PM Johnson said, “We in the UK will never forget you.” "In any other year, children like you would be spilling out of your homes and schools to play with your friends, to chase a football... to simply enjoy what is supposed to be a uniquely carefree time in your lives. Of course, this is not any other year," he writes.

To all the children of Ukraine: You are not alone. We stand with you. pic.twitter.com/aFzLK2gJu7 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 23, 2022

In the letter, he also mentioned his trip to Kyiv, where he met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and called him a resolute leader. Appreciating the children, he asked them to feel proud of their country, parents, families and soldiers. Many of you have seen or experienced things no child should have to witness. Yet, every day Ukrainian children are teaching all of us what it means to be strong and dignified, to hold your head high in even the toughest of times, I can think of no better role model for children and adults everywhere," he maintained.

"UK will never forget you"

It is worth mentioning that millions of Ukrainian families including children crossed the border and reached several countries, with the majority of them still staying in private homes in Poland. As per the data of UNICEF, nearly two million children have been forced to flee Ukraine. Earlier, after the onset of war, a senior British officer warned of reports of sexual violence against children by Russian troops. "'Ukraine is going to win this war. And the second thing is that you are not alone. You may be separated from your friends at home, but you have millions of others all over the world," he adds.

"Here in the United Kingdom, we fly Ukrainian flags from our homes, offices, churches, shops and playgrounds, even from my own roof in Downing Street, where the windows are filled with sunflowers drawn by British children," according to the letter.

"And whatever happens, however long it takes, we in the UK will never forget you, and will always be proud to call you our friends," he concludes.

Image: AP