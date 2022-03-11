United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson has said that it has been “deeply upsetting” and “absolutely agonising” to refuse Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a no-fly zone over Ukraine. It is to mention that Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on the international community to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid growing Russian aggression. But speaking exclusively to Sky News, Johnson stated that announcing a no-fly zone over the former Soviet nation would mean the UK and NATO would be in direct conflict with Russia.

“We've had some very frank conversations and ones which have been deeply upsetting because there is a line beyond which, quite frankly, the UK and NATO would be deemed to be in direct conflict with Russia,” UK PM Boris Johnson told Sky News.

"It's agonising, absolutely agonising. I've had this conversation at least a couple of times with Volodymyr but I think the difficulty is that it will require me to order RAF jets, UK pilots into the air with a mission to shoot down Russian fast jets,” he added.

'Close the sky and stop the bombing'

On the other hand, Zelenskyy has said that Western countries were being indecisive on the issue of “closing the skies” against what he called “the Nazis”. In a separate interview with the media outlet, the Ukrainian President stated that if the West is united against the “Nazis and this terror” then they have to close the sky over Ukraine.

“Don’t wait for me to ask you several times, a million times. Close the sky and stop the bombing,” the defiant leader added.

Further, the Ukrainian President also made the same plea during a historic live video address to MPs in the House of Commons earlier this week. Previously, Zelenskyy even slammed what he described as “weak” NATO for its decision of not implementing a no-fly zone. However, the UK, US and NATO have repeatedly rejected Ukraine’s calls for a no-fly zone as they believe that announcing the move would mean having to shoot down Russian planes, which would likely start another world war. Meanwhile, according to political analysts, Ukraine needs a safe passage in order to evacuate its citizens and foreign nationals who have been still stranded in several locations of the country due to the war escalated by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month.

