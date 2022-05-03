Boris Johnson Says Kyiv Will 'be Free'; Announces Additional £300m Of Military Aid

Boris Johnson told Ukraine's parliament on May 3 that Ukrainian military will defeat their Russian counterparts and that the country will be "free," adding that it is a "good vs evil" battle. The British prime minister, speaking to Ukrainian MPs for the first time since Russia invaded in late February, claimed Ukraine had proven military experts "completely wrong." He also informed the Verkhovna Rada in a taped address that Putin's "so-called irresistible force of Putin's war machine has broken on the immoveable object of Ukrainian patriotism."

"Ukraine will prevail, Ukraine will be free," he stated, adding that Ukrainian soldiers "fought with the energy and courage of lions. You have proved the old saying - it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog."

The prime minister continued, flanked by both British and Ukrainian flags, that Russian forces no longer have the excuse of not knowing what they are doing. They're committing "war crimes." The prime minister reminded politicians watching him from Kyiv that the crisis has no moral ambiguities or grey zones.

It's about "freedom versus oppression", "right versus wrong", and "good versus evil".

Turning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Prime Minister said the war had revealed his "historic folly" - the "gigantic error that only an autocrat can make. He added, "When a leader rules by fear, rigs elections, jails critics, gags the media, and listens just to sycophants - when there is no limit on his power - that is when he makes catastrophic mistakes."

Johnson confirms £300m of military aid

Boris Johnson, speaking to Ukraine's parliament, said that the UK will provide a £300 million aid package to the country in the coming weeks. Further, in a videolink address to the Verkhovna Rada, the Prime Minister reiterated Winston Churchill's comments, calling Ukraine's resistance against Vladimir Putin's invasion as its "finest hour."

“I can announce today from the UK Government a new package of support totalling £300 million, including radars to pinpoint the artillery bombarding your cities, heavy lift drones to supply your forces and thousands of night vision devices.

Johnson assured that Britain would continue to supply Ukraine with weaponry, funding, and humanitarian aid to strengthen Ukraine to the point that no one will dare to attack the country again. Electronic warfare equipment, a counter battery radar system, GPS jamming technology, and thousands of night vision gadgets are among the equipments, according to Downing Street.

Image: AP