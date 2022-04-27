Boris Johnson Says Putin Can Withdraw From Ukraine Owing To ‘massive’ Popularity In Russia

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, April 26 said that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is so popular that he in fact has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine and stop the war. Johnson told Talk TV that Putin has “such a massive backing” from the Russian citizens that despite his brutal war, as well as the widespread international outrage, majority of the Russians have been staunchly supportive of his leadership.

UK’s premier also downplayed concerns that the Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin will use “tactical nuclear weapons” in Ukraine as he suffers troop losses. Although, Johnson expressed skepticism that the conflict would stop anytime soon. “The incredible thing about the continuing conflict is that the Russian public overwhelmingly back Putin,” he told Talk TV’s Tom Newton Dunn on April 26. “Therefore, he has far more political margin for manoeuvre within Russia than that argument would necessarily allow for,” Johnson went on to add. He stressed, that there was no doubt that Russian public “overwhelmingly” backs Putin. Although, said UK’s Prime Minister, Russia’s Putin could still swiftly change the course of the ongoing conflict by declaring victory in Ukraine.

“There could come a point when he [Putin] could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has been accomplished’. He has a lot of room for manoeuvre,” suggested UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Putin intends to present Ukraine war as 'confrontation between Russia & the West': Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister iterated that it was “very important” that the world does not accept the way that the Russians have attempted to frame the war in Ukraine. “They want to present this as a confrontation between Russia and the West, or Russia and Nato - that is emphatically not what is going on,” stressed Johnson.

When asked if he shares the concerns about the nuclear warfare with Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, UK Prime Minister replied: “I don’t.” Russia’s Sergei had warned not to underestimate the elevated risks of nuclear conflict over Ukraine, adding that NATO had waged a proxy war and had been supplying Ukraine with heavy, advanced weaponry. Uk’s Johnson however, rejected the claims that NATO or UK was engaged in a proxy war with Russia. “It’s very important we don’t accept the way the Russians are trying to frame what’s going on in Ukraine,” he said.

Earlier, UK’s Armed Forces minister James Heappey supported Ukraine military targetting the Russian facilities with the weapons supplied by the UK, stressing that the move was “completely legitimate.” “We don’t want the crisis to escalate beyond Ukraine’s border, but as James Heappey said, they have a right to defend themselves,” UK Prime Minister Johnson said.