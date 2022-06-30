Boris Johnson Slams Putin, Calls Him 'evil' Responsible For Russia's Actions In Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine are "evil," the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on June 29. Referring to Putin's ongoing 'special military operation' in Ukraine, Johnson told GB News at the NATO summit in Madrid that it has been an appalling act of unwarranted aggression against an innocent population.

GB news reported, when asked if Putin was evil, Johnson responded, "I think that what he has done is evil. And I think it probably follows that if you are what you do, then certainly."

While the 30 NATO leaders met in Madrid, Russian forces intensified their attacks in Ukraine, including missile strikes and shelling on the southern Mykolaiv region near the front lines and the Black Sea. Johnson has been vocal in his support for Ukraine, calling President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regularly and visiting Kyiv twice since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

Moscow describes its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation" aimed at ridding the country of ultranationalists who pose a threat to Russia's security. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russia of launching an unprovoked aggression campaign. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed that the "crazy, macho" invasion of Ukraine, which has killed hundreds of innocent people, is a "perfect example of toxic masculinity," and that the war could have been avoided if the Russian President Vladimir Putin was a woman.

"If Putin was a woman, which he obviously isn't, but if he were, I really don't think he would've embarked on a crazy, macho war of invasion and violence in the way that he has," Johnson said on Tuesday evening to German broadcaster ZDF.

Russia was not pleased with the remark. In response to Johnson's remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti that "good old (psychoanalyst Sigmund) Freud would have loved having in his lifetime such a subject for his research." Johnson's remarks came ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid, Spain. Even though Downing Street claims the remark was "not a deliberate policy" to publicly humiliate Putin.

(With agency inputs)

Image: AP