Boris Johnson Talks To UAE's President, Terms 'effective Ties' Important For Ukraine War

United Kingdom's caretaker Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a telephonic conversation with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and said that "effective cooperation" between the two countries was crucial for regional stability as well as for the Ukraine issue. The talks between the two leaders came as PM Johnson is set to leave the office next month. "The Prime Minister praised the crown prince’s success in bringing prosperity to both the UAE and the Gulf more generally," said a spokesperson for Downing Street, The Guardian reported.

The British Prime Minister also stoked optimism that cooperation between the two countries would last for years to come. The United Kingdom has provided continuous support to the Kyiv regime since Russia launched an invasion on February 24. According to reports, PM Johnson is also planning to make a final trip to Ukraine before demitting the office. In June, Johnson announced an additional £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in military aid package for the war-torn country.

UK to send additional MLRS to Ukraine to fight against Russia

Meanwhile, UK Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace declared that the country would provide more weapons to Ukraine to fight against Russia's aggression. He said that the UK will continue to assist Ukraine in defending itself against Russia's illegal invasion by sending additional Multiple-Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) to the country. Additionally, the United Kingdom also intends to provide a sizable number of M31A1 precision-guided missiles, capable of hitting targets up to 80 kilometres away, allowing Ukraine to continue to protect itself against Russian heavy artillery.

UK vows to continue assisting Ukraine to defend its territory

"Our continued support sends a very clear message. Britain and the international community remain opposed to this illegal war and will stand shoulder-to-shoulder, providing defensive military aid to Ukraine to help them defend against Putin’s invasion," Wallace stated in a press release. He also emphasised that Ukrainian forces have received launcher usage training in the UK to maximise the efficiency of the equipment. According to Wallace, the UK and its allies would develop a strategy to help Ukraine through 2023 and beyond, recognizing the unwavering bravery and resolve of the Ukrainian people.

Image: AP/Twitter/@MohamedBinZayed