In a bid to strengthen its action against Russia, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to lay out a 'six-point plan of action' on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in his upcoming diplomatic meetings with Canadian, Dutch, and Central European leaders next week. According to a news release issued by the Prime Minister's office on Saturday, March 5, the British Prime Minister will speak with his counterparts and further urge them to come together under his plan for ensuring that Russian President Vladimir Putin fails in his plan.

As per Downing Street's news release, the plan also called upon the countries to mobilize an international humanitarian collision in regards to Ukraine for extending their support and efforts towards the country's self-defence and further to maximize economic pressure on Russia. Apart from that, the six-point plan of action also calls on the country's partners for preventing the "creeping normalisation" that Russia looks forward to bringing in Ukraine and further pursuing diplomatic paths for de-escalation.

"Putin must fail and must be seen to fail in this act of aggression. It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order – we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules by military force", the Prime Minister said in the release. To be precise the six-point plan of action includes:

Mobilizing international humanitarian coalition for Ukraine

Supporting Ukraine in its efforts for self-defence

Maximising economic pressure on Russia

Preventing the "creeping normalisation" of Ukraine by Russia

Pursuing diplomatic paths for de-escalation

Beginning a rapid campaign for strengthening security and resilience across the Euro-Atlantic area.

UK PM Boris Johnson to host a series of meetings next week

Speaking on the British Prime Minister's meeting with his counterparts, he will be hosting his Canadian and Dutch counterparts Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte on Monday and further discuss the commitments towards a collective campaign in solidarity with Ukraine. Furthermore, on Tuesday, he will hold meetings with the leaders of the group of Hungary. Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

Image: AP