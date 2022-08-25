Boris Johnson Urges Britons To Endure High Energy Bills As 'Ukrainians Paying In Blood'

As Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to a surge in food and fuel prices across the world, outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin is responsible for the high energy bills in Britain, while Ukrainians are "paying in their blood". The 58-year-old Conservative leader made the statements on Wednesday, August 24, during his third and last visit to the war-torn country as the British Prime Minister. "If we are paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of Ukraine are paying in their blood," PM Johnson stated while comparing the costs of Russia’s brutal war, The Guardian reported.

During his surprise visit to Ukraine, PM Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and vowed to continue providing military assistance to the war-torn country. The UK Prime Minister also urged the international community to continue providing aid to Ukraine in order to counter Russian aggression. "What happens in Ukraine matters to us all. That is why I am in Kyiv today. That is why the UK will continue to stand with our Ukrainian friends. I believe Ukraine can and will win this war (sic)," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

New aid package would boost morale of Ukrainian forces: PM Johnson

UK PM Johnson also announced an additional £54 million assistance package for the war-torn country, which includes unmanned missile and surveillance systems for Ukraine's Armed Forces. The new package would also include 850 hand-launched Black Hornet micro-drones and anti-tank loitering weapons to help Ukraine better track and target Russian troops. "Today’s package of support will give the brave and resilient Ukrainian Armed Forces another boost in capability, allowing them to continue to push back Russian forces and fight for their freedom," PM Johnson stated, as per a press release by the UK government.

Notably, the UK government led by PM Johnson continuously supported Ukraine since Russia launched a full-fledged war on February 24. Earlier in June, the UK announced £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in military aid package for the war-torn country. Meanwhile, President Zelenskyy hailed the UK Prime Minister's visit and termed Johnson as a "great friend" of Ukraine. It should be mentioned here that PM Johnson resigned on July 7 and would demit office in the first week of September.

