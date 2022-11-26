Boris Johnson Urges Brits To Support Appeal For Providing Medical Supplies To Ukraine

Former United Kingdom Premier Boris Johnson called for support for Ukraine as the nation continues to get battered by Russia’s barrage of attacks.

In a tweet on Saturday, Johnson revealed that he teamed up with Circle Health Group, the largest network of private hospitals in the UK, to send medical aid to Ukraine such as anaesthetic machines and beds.

“Hospitals across Ukraine need our support. It was great to visit @Circlehealthgrp who have sent 12 lorry loads of medical kit over, & to help load the 13th with beds & anaesthetic machines for Kherson. Please consider supporting their appeal,” he wrote. The erstwhile PM paid a visit to a warehouse in Enfield where essential supplies from independent hospital provider Circle Health had been assembled. Along with him was the Ukrainian Ambassador, who was able to witness what encompasses the transportation of a large number of hospital kits through lorries, Sky News reported.

In a message to Ukraine, Johnson said, "Not one bandage or bed you fund will go to waste in the Herculean task of rebuilding beautiful, brave Ukraine. Slava Ukraini: the British people stand with you, this Christmas and always." The ex-PM’s appeal attempts to help hospitals in Ukraine that fear a lack of vital supplies in the upcoming days due to war-induced obstacles in supply chains and infrastructure.

Ukraine deals with lack of supplies as it braces for winter

So far, Circle Health has provided Ukraine with almost 300 tonnes/£3m worth of medical assistance that was delivered through 13 lorry loads to hospitals situated in several Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, Kherson, Lviv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Odesa. With the onset of winter, Ukraine faces the tough challenge of maintaining enough supplies that can help hospitals function.

"We lack a lot of equipment needed to cope with the volume of patients we are seeing with particularly complex injuries and conditions. The hospital has also seen windows blown out and structural damage,” said Rostyslav Smachylo, a surgeon based in Kharkiv. “Knowing that we have allies in Britain and the support of the British stiffens our resolve - we are incredibly grateful, and we ask that you don't forget us,” he added.