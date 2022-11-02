Boris Johnson Warns Russia 'will Lose Chinese Patronage' If Nukes Used In Ukraine

While Russia has continuously denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the West fears that the conflict can go nuclear. Amid the reports that Russian military leaders have discussed use of nuclear weapons, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Russia's President Vladimir Putin "would be crazy to use nukes in Ukraine" while calling it a "total disaster".

Johnson asserted that using a tactical nuclear weapon would mean that the Russian President "would immediately tender Russia's resignation from the club of nations." Speaking to Sky News, he warned Putin against using nukes in Ukraine and said that Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine would lead to a "cryogenic economic freeze", adding that Putin would "lose a lot of the middle ground of global tacit acquiescence."

He claimed that if Putin were to unleash weapons of mass destruction Russia will ruin its ties with civilised nations around the world, including the 'Chinese patronage'. He went on to explain that such actions would be a disaster for Russia and it will trigger an "absolutely hysterical reaction in his own country.

'There's a lot of willingness to give Putin the benefit of the doubt': Johnson

While talking about the stance some of the Sub-Saharan, Latin American and South Asian countries hold, Johnson noted that "there's a lot of willingness to give Putin the benefit of the doubt. That will go the minute he does anything like that."

On being asked about the preparedness against Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Johnson asserted there are "all sorts of options available" to both NATO and the P3 nations which comprise the United States, France and the UK. He, however, added that "it will be very, very, very unlikely that it will come to that."

On the question of any sort of compromise Boris Johnson specifies that there is a danger of entering into a "Grubby Bargain " stating if Russia gains some of the territories of Ukraine it will only encourage Putin to make "further aggression". Showcasing his optimism about the situation, Johnson claimed that it was "absolutely inevitable" that the Ukrainians would eventually win the war.

It is to mention that Johnson shares close relations with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Johnson during his tenure as UK PM was one of the leading voices among the western allies expressing his support to the Ukrainian counterpart. Johnson has even called on western nations to hold their stance and not bow down to the frenzies of the Russian President.