Borrell: EU Trains 16,000 Ukrainian Soldiers, Supplies Over €600 Million Of Ammunition

In the latest update from the Russia-Ukraine war, the European Union (EU) has stated that it already provided training for "16,000 Ukrainian service members and sent various types of munitions, including missiles, worth 600 million euros". This information has been shared by the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on the social media platform. Taking To Twitter, on Friday, the EU head wrote, " At #Ukraine Defence Contact Group, I updated on EU military support. Over 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers already trained. Over €600 million of ammunition&missiles already delivered. Work on joint procurement ongoing. EU continues to work with partners to ensure Ukraine prevails."

At #Ukraine Defence Contact Group, I updated on EU military support.



Over 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers already trained.



Over €600 million of ammunition&missiles already delivered.



Work on joint procurement ongoing.



EU continues to work with partners to ensure Ukraine prevails. April 21, 2023

It is to be noted that earlier, there has been a disagreement between Poland and France over how to earmark the two billion euros allocated from the European Peace Facility (EPF) in March for the purchase of more munitions for Ukraine, reported TASS news agency citing the European media reports. In the disagreement, France had insisted that the procurement contracts should be distributed mainly among European military producers; however, Poland demanded that they should be open to all nations of the world, including the United States.

Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskyy preparers for new brigades and units

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine has been preparing new brigades and units, said Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address. During the meeting, Zelenskyy mentioned Kyiv's preparedness. In the meeting, defence and intelligence officials and the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), who is on his visit to Kiyv, were participating. Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, " We all have to understand that the main task is de-occupation of our land & freeing our people from (Russia) evil. Thanks to everyone who helps. Who creates jobs in Ukraine, pays taxes. Who keeps the world's focus on Ukraine. To all who organizes fundraising for our warriors and our recovery."

We all have to understand that the main task is de-occupation of our land & freeing our people from 🇷🇺 evil. Thanks to everyone who helps. Who creates jobs in 🇺🇦, pays taxes. Who keeps the world's focus on 🇺🇦. To all who organizes fundraising for our warriors and our recovery. pic.twitter.com/HedvfCOuPD — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 21, 2023

In the meeting, Zelenskyy said, "We constantly and carefully analyse the course of hostilities, the hottest and all potentially dangerous areas. The frontline is priority number one." Further, he informed that they have been actively preparing new brigades and units that would show themselves at the front. "The issue of their provision, training, and integration into the overall defence plan – we add crucial details every time at the staff meetings," added the president of Ukraine.