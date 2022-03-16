Branded 'Elona' By Chechan Leader, Musk Taunts Putin By Offering To Fight With 'left Hand'

Responding to Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic's remarks, Elon Musk on Wednesday renamed his Twitter handle as 'Elona'. In a Telegram post, Ramzan Kadyrov conveyed to Musk that in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin, he must become "brutal Elon" from "gentle Elona". The tech mogul had on Monday publically challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a 'single combat' for Ukraine while this time he agreed to fight him with his 'left hand'.

'If he is afraid to fight..' wrote Musk, in a message to Putin:

Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage.



If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed.



Elona — Elona Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2022

Meanwhile, the response from Elon Musk came after the Chechen leader proposed a list of training centres for him to fight Putin.

Elon Musk's open challenges Vladimir Putin with Ukraine on stake

Taking to Twitter, the SpaceX CEO on Monday wrote, "I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat," mentioning the President's name in the Russian alphabet. "Stakes are Ukraine," he added, writing the country's name in Ukrainian.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk shared the entire tweet in Russian, tagging Kremlin’s official Twitter handle with a message, "Do you agree to this fight?" He also responded to a netizen's query asking whether he will be surprised if Putin accepted the challenge. Responding to the message, Elon Musk stated that he would be 'honoured'.

Retweeting Musk's post, the Anonymous group said, "Elon has no authority regarding the legal status of statehood & sovereignty of Ukraine. People are suffering, innocents are being killed, cities are being bombed, women and children are dying: Elon pushes publicity stunt. Shame on you."

Ex-Russian Deputy PM calls Elon Musk 'Little Devil'

Only hours after the tweet by Musk challenging Putin, former Russian Deputy Prime Minister Rogozin replied by calling Elon Musk a ‘little devil’ and weak. “You, little devil, are still young, Compete with me weak; It would only be a waste of time. Overtake my brother first,” the retweet from the Russian diplomat read. He also added wrote the name of a poem by a Russian poet to conclude the tweet, which tells the story of a stupid person. “AS Pushkin "The Tale of the Pope and his worker Balda" he mentioned in the tweet.