Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Travels To Russia Despite US Warnings Amid Ukraine Crisis

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro departed for Russia despite warnings from the US over the possibility of a Russian attack. Bolsonaro is scheduled to have at least two meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit of Bolsonaro was planned before the Ukraine crisis arose and the trip of Bolsonaro is focused on bilateral trade as Russia is a key source of fertilizers for South America's agriculture powerhouse, according to AP.

Two top officials from Brazil’s Foreign Ministry on the condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that they had received messages from US officials. US officials had told Brazilian officials that the timing of the trip was not appropriate and had even conveyed threats of invasion. According to The Associated Press, two cabinet ministers in the Bolsonaro led-government on the condition of anonymity revealed that they had tried to convince him to cancel the trip. The ministers further stated that Bolsonaro was unwilling to postpone the visit to Russia as the trip had been scheduled since December after he received an invitation from Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Bolsonaro to hold talks with Hungary PM after Russia visit

After his visit to Russia, Bolsonaro is scheduled to stop in Hungary to meet Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The ministers claimed that through the visit Bolsonaro is seeking benefits for possible re-election as he can show proximity to conservative leaders in other countries, as per the AP report. While speaking to reporters outside the presidential palace on Monday, Jair Bolsonaro justified the trip and insisted that they have trade with Russia and most of the agribusiness in Brazil depends on the fertilizers. Furthermore, Jair Bolsonaro asserted that he will discuss defence, energy with Russian President Putin.

“We have business with them, trade. In large part our agribusiness depends on the fertilizers. We have issues to discuss about defense, energy, a lot of things to address. Brazil is a sovereign nation,” Jair Bolsonaro said as per AP.

Russia - Ukraine Conflict

In recent weeks, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated drastically due to the troops' build-up of Moscow near the Ukrainian border. The US and its allies have raised concern over the military build-up near the Ukraine border and alleged that Russia was planning a Ukraine invasion. Russia has denied the plans to attack Ukraine. In order to de-escalate tensions, the NATO and US have held several rounds of discussion with Russia but it has not yielded any result so far. Russia has presented proposals regarding security guarantees to NATO and US which have not been accepted by them. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said that they have been informed that Russia will attack on February 16. Meanwhile, Russia has announced rolling back some of its troops from the Ukraine border.

