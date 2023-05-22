Brazil President Lula Proposes Landmark UN Summit For Ukraine Crisis Resolution: Report

Prior to the UN high-level meeting scheduled for September, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva deems it essential to convene a UN summit addressing the circumstances in Ukraine, reported Russian news agency TASS.

"It is necessary to discuss the war in Ukraine in the UN. During all five months of my presidency, no one invited me to attend a UN meeting to discuss this war. We could reschedule the General Assembly meeting, which usually takes place in September, to June or July to discuss the war," da Silva said, speaking during a press conference on Monday.

As per the Brazilian president's perspective, it is imperative to extend invitations to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy to deliver speeches at such an event, which should be accompanied by subsequent deliberations. President Lula da Silva believes that discussing the situation in Ukraine within the frameworks of the G7 or the G20 formats is unsuitable, and instead, it should be addressed within the UN summit at the Security Council.

Previously, the Brazilian leader expressed the view that Russia plays a crucial role as a guarantor of enduring global peace. He had put forth a suggestion to establish a fresh international framework aimed at fostering dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv. Additionally, he expressed his willingness to serve as a mediator in direct negotiations between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.

Lula ‘upset’ at not meeting Zelensky at G7 summit in Japan

On Monday, the Brazilian President expressed his disappointment at not having the opportunity to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the G7 summit. He further conveyed his perception that the Ukrainian counterpart appeared uninterested in engaging in peace negotiations with Russia, reported Arab News.

Zelenskyy, who garnered renewed diplomatic support and assurances of increased military assistance following the summit in Hiroshima, had actively pursued a personal meeting with Lula. It is worth noting that Lula has faced allegations of adopting a lenient stance towards Russia regarding its invasion.

Both leaders acknowledged that scheduling conflicts had hindered their meeting, which Zelenskyy quipped might have left his Brazilian counterpart feeling disappointed.

“I wasn’t disappointed. I was upset, because I’d like to meet him and discuss the matter,” Lula told a news conference before heading home from Japan.

But “Zelensky is a grown-up. He knows what he’s doing,” he added.

Lula mentioned that his team had arranged a meeting with Zelenskyy on Sunday afternoon. However, due to the Ukrainian leader's delayed arrival and subsequent packed schedule, the meeting could not take place as planned, according to Lula.