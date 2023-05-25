Brazilian Lawmaker Chinaglia Questions Relevance Of NATO After Collapse Of USSR

Brazilian National Congress member Arlindo Chinaglia has stated that the United States is to be primarily blamed for the current state of international security. "The US bears the main responsibility for the growth of the Cold War to the current scale," he said during parliamentary hearings.

In a scathing remark, Chinaglia has also raised alarm bells over the existence of NATO. According to Chinaglia, as NATO was created to confront the Warsaw Pact (also known as the Treaty of Friendship, Co-operation and Mutual Assistance), the alliance’s existence after the collapse of the Soviet Union looks questionable.

The congressman emphasised that NATO's vow not to expand near Russia's borders had been repeatedly breached. "No one has ever said that Russia wouldn't do what we see now. Just the opposite," Chinaglia continued, citing specifically remarks made by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest, as reported by TASS.

In 2008, Vladimir Putin affirmed that Moscow would see any attempt to enlarge NATO to its borders as a "direct threat", The Guardian reported.

What is NATO?

NATO is a military alliance comprising 27 European nations, 2 North American nations, and 1 Eurasian nation. Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United States were the Alliance's original 12 founding members in 1949.

The other member countries are Greece and Turkey (1952), Germany (1955), Spain (1982), the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland (1999), Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia (2004), Albania and Croatia (2009), Montenegro (2017), North Macedonia (2020) and Finland (2023).

NATO claims that it is dedicated to the peaceful settlement of problems. It possesses the military might to conduct crisis-management operations if diplomatic efforts are unsuccessful. These are carried out on their own or in collaboration with other nations and international groups by a United Nations mandate or the collective defence provision of NATO's founding treaty, Article 5 of the Washington Treaty.

What is the Russia-Ukraine war all about?

During the Cold War, Ukraine was a vital component of the Soviet Union. Being the centre of the union's agricultural output, defence industries, and military, as well as housing the Black Sea Fleet and some of the nuclear weapons, it was the second-most populous and powerful of the fifteen Soviet republics.

Ukraine has aimed to carve its path as an independent state for nearly three decades after the dissolution of the Union and its independence. But until 2014, Ukraine and Russia maintained strong social and cultural ties as a former Soviet country.

Large-scale fighting was reduced by a 2015 peace agreement mediated by France and Germany, but regular clashes have persisted and political settlement efforts have stagnated. Early in 2021, the situation started to spiral out of hand. Russian resentment increased when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged US President Joe Biden to permit the country to join NATO. Russia had long fought Ukraine's progress toward European institutions.