Brazilian President Deauthorises Vice President Mourao For Comments On Russia-Ukraine War

In the wake of Russia-led attacks on Ukraine, on February 24, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro deauthorised the country's Vice President Hamilton Mourao on the account of having opined on the ongoing military clash in Kyiv. Seemingly affected by his subordinate's opinion on international matters of concern, Bolsonaro maintained that only the President had the competence and authority to speak about the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Addressing his supporters in a virtual meeting, the Brazilian President revoked Mourao's authority to speak on the issue after the latter opposed the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Bolsonaro said that it was not Mourao's business to comment or express his concerns.

The statement holds relevance as the Brazilian Vice President, on Thursday, condemned the Russia-led attacks on Ukraine. Further, his opinion translated into urging a diplomatic resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"We travelled in peace to Russia. We depend on fertilizer imports. We want peace," the Brazilian President had said during the virtual address to his supporters.

While Bolsonaro has refrained from ingcomment on Vladimir Putin's military advancements towards Kyiv, he had reached out to his citizens in Ukraine.

"I am fully committed to the effort to protect and assist Brazilians who are in Ukraine," the Brazilian President tweeted amid the explosions and bombings across Ukrainian cities.

- Nossa Embaixada em Kiev permanece aberta e pronta a auxiliar os cerca de 500 cidadãos brasileiros que vivem na Ucrânia e todos os demais que estejam por lá temporariamente. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) February 24, 2022

137 Ukrainian civilians killed on first day of Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has informed that a total of 137 Ukrainians died on Thursday due to attacks from Russia. "Today we have lost 137 of our heroes, our citizens. Military and civilian," Zelensky said in a video address, adding that another 316 people had been injured.

Ukraine also said that it lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site after a fierce battle with Russian troops. Chernobyl was the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster in 1986, which has now been seized by Russia. Meanwhile, the White House Press Secretary later said that staff at Chernobyl nuclear plant are being 'held hostage' by Russian troops.

🔊Заступник Міністра оборони України Ганна Маляр інформує:



Орієнтовні втрати противника станом на 03:00 25.02.2022

Літаки 7 од.

Гелікоптери 6 од.

Танки - більше 30 од.

ББМ - 130 од.



Втрати особового складу противника орієнтовно (уточнюється) 800 осіб. — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 25, 2022

The Russian jets carried out airstrikes on the Ukrainian city of Lutsk, which is located in the far west of the country. It is noteworthy that the city is less than 100 km from the border with Poland. Amid reports of explosions and air raid sirens in cities across the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared martial law.