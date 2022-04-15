BRICS Nations 'highly Concerned' Over Ukraine, Calls For Negotiations To Mitigate Crisis

China's BRICS coordinator and Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu on Friday chaired the second BRICS Sherpas' Meeting 2022 from 12 April to 13 April. The coordinators of other BRICS nations attended the meeting. According to the statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the BRICS countries are "highly concerned" regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The statement of BRICS countries comes as the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues with no signs of subsiding soon on day 51.

"The BRICS countries are highly concerned about the current situation in Ukraine, and reiterated respective national positions," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that BRICS is a group of five countries comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The BRICS countries have underlined support for "multilateralism" and following the principles of the United Nations Charter which includes respecting the "legitimate" security concerns of all countries. The BRICS nations called for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to resolve the Ukraine crisis.

BRICS countries raise concern over the humanitarian situation in Ukraine

The BRICS countries raised concern over the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and expressed support for humanitarian efforts in the ex-Soviet state. BRICS members have also voiced worry over the impact of unilateral sanctions on the "economic recovery, stability of industrial and supply chains, energy and food security as well as the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development" of the world. According to China's Foreign Ministry's statement, the BRICS countries called on the importance of a resolution on concerns raised by developing nations to ensure the economy and livelihood of people are not impacted.

"The BRICS countries expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine and supported all humanitarian assistance efforts to Ukraine, including the contributions of the International Committee of the Red Cross and UN agencies," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine war

It is pertinent to note that Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Ever since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the EU nations have announced economic sanctions on Moscow and showcased full support to Kyiv. In the latest update pertaining to the ongoing crisis, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on April 15 claimed that about 20000 Russian troops have lost their lives. The ministry added that the Russian armed forces have lost 1976 combat armoured machines, 366 artillery systems, 122 MLRS, 756 tanks, 144 helicopters, 163 aircraft, 66 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 1,443 vehicles. Furthermore, 76 fuel tanks, 135 unmanned aerial vehicles, eight vessels including ships and boats, 25 special equipment and four mobile SRBM system of Russia have been destroyed in the military aggression against Ukraine.