Amidst the ongoing Russian invasion, the British Army has confirmed that a small number of soldiers might have disobeyed orders and travelled to Ukraine to fight. According to BBC, which cited a spokesperson, the military is currently “actively and strongly” encouraging them to return. Earlier this week, the head of the UK’s Armed Forces Adm. Sir Tony Radakin announced a ban on travel to Ukraine for all service personnel and said asked them to help form the British land. The Crown employs nearly two lakh service personnel in defence forces.

Downing Street has imposed a wide variety of sanctions on the Russian Federation and has also supplied missiles in order to aid Ukraine in the conflict. However, it has asked its citizens to refrain from travelling to the war-hit country to fight the Russians. Earlier, the country’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that she supports citizens who might want to go to Ukraine to help fight and that it was up to people to make their own decisions. However, the Johnson administration later clarified that the Foreign Office strictly advises against all travel anybody who does so could be subjected to prosecution.

The statement comes after a report in The Sun revealed that a 19-year-old soldier from Coldstream Guards left his Windsor barracks and bought a ticket to Poland at the weekend. However, the reports have not yet been confirmed by the UK Army. Notably, Truss earlier opined that those indulging in the combat were not fighting for Ukraine but for the whole of Europe.

Johnson assures tighter sanctions

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Wednesday, held a telephone conversation with Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy wherein he committed to further tighten sanctions against the Russian Federation. According to the readout of the conversation, Johnson lauded the Ukrainian leader’s “deeply moving” speech to the House of Commons as well as pledged assistance to the ex-Soviet state. In response, Zelenskyy thanked Johnson for Britain’s ongoing military support to the country as well as the economic sanctions. Since the war began, an estimated 1200 people have died in the ancient port city of Mariupol, according to the latest report by Associated Press. Overnight shelling killed 3 civilians in Okhtyrka, including two women and a 13-year-old boy, NEXTA reported.

Image: AP