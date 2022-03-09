Labelling the trauma of the Ukrainian refugees as ‘Afghanistan part 2,’ British diplomats on Tuesday derided UK’s immigration policies and hassle-prone lengthy visa process for the Ukrainians fleeing the war atrocities Russian forces inflicted in their homeland. The British embassy staff from Kyiv was blatantly told by the immigration officers that they will not get refuge in the UK “unless they can fulfil strict entry qualifications.” British broadcasters learnt and verified the claims independently.

The embassy staff that has worked for the UK in Ukraine has been told they can only be accepted in Britain if they were to fulfil all the acceptance criteria that will qualify for a visa—including having a close relative or family members in the UK. Britain has its own policies for refugee acceptance after the Brexit and the EU's Common European Asylum System (CEAS) no longer applies to the UK. The country has its own Nationality and Borders Bill for the asylum which is being applied to war fleeing Ukrainians that are now being turned away at Calais after making a 1,000-mile trip as they do not have the right paperwork. Britain, thus far, has only approved 50 visas of more than 17,000 applications from Ukrainians.

Ireland population 5 million. Number of refugees from Ukraine 1,250.



UK population 68 million. Number of refugees from Ukraine 50.@pritipatel @BorisJohnson are you proud of your failure to help desperate people? — Bill Esterson (@Bill_Esterson) March 6, 2022

British embassy staff fleeing Kyiv decry 'misconduct,' politicians call rules 'shameful'

Diplomats that evacuated the embassy that was relocated to Lviv from Kyiv reported misconduct and stressed that they were “extremely unhappy” with the treatment they received in the UK. British broadcasters report that the Ukrainians have made their feelings vocal to Uk’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in London. Despite the Boris Johnson administration’s vows of defending Ukraine’s interests and its sovereignty, the Ukrainians themselves, including those who are close relatives in Ukraine of British nationals “do not meet criteria for entry.”

There are more than 1.7 million Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum. The UK has only accepted 300 - an embarrassment.



Londoners, charities and councils stand ready to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine but we need the Government to step up. 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/l08HVHC5Sa — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 9, 2022

As the Boris Johnson administration faced widespread backlash with hashtag #BorisJohnsonout trending on Twitter yesterday, UK’s shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, called the government’s record “shameful.” The latter questioned how the Ukrainians who were close relatives of British nationals do not qualify for the visa to enter the UK whilst they had nowhere to seek refuge due to the war. Alistair Carmichael, the Lib Dem home affairs spokesperson, lambasted the policies as “woefully inadequate”. Riling more controversy and backlash, Kevin Foster, the immigration minister posted a message on Twitter informing there were “a number of routes, not least our seasonal worker scheme” for Ukrainians. This provoked outrage and anger. The minister later deleted the aforementioned tweet.

UK public realm capacity that could have been available to help actual refugees from Ukraine has been allocated to tens of thousands of young men who boated across the Channel from safe France over the past three years. If you supported that then own it and quit bleating. — Patrick O'Flynn (@oflynnsocial) March 7, 2022

Wales is ready to support refugees from Ukraine but more needs to be done to ensure safe and easy travel routes are available.



The UK Government needs to revisit its immigration policies to cut the red tape and do more to help those fleeing the violence in Ukraine. — Mark Drakeford (@PrifWeinidog) March 8, 2022

'We in the UK cannot shut our eyes..': UK PM

As pressure from the campaigners and opposition parties and anger over the failure of the Home Office's policies mounted on Tuesday, No 10 Downing Street announced a change of policies and a wide-ranging visa waiver for Ukrainians. “Any person settled in the UK will be able to bring their Ukrainian immediate family members to join them here,” No 10 said in a statement. “This will benefit many thousands of people who at this moment are making desperate choices about their future.”

Meanwhile, during a speech made at the Ukrainian catholic cathedral in London, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed support for the fleeing Ukrainians, stating: “We in the UK cannot shut our eyes and pass by on the other side.” UK’s Home Office published updated guidance on its website, adding that visas will be issued free.

In another glitch pointed out by shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, the updated guidance is only applicable to the spouses, unmarried partners of at least two years, parents or their children if one is under 18, or adult relatives. Any close family relative of British nationals would not be covered as per the new rules.

Ukrainians who have fled Russian bombardment are still being turned away by UK.



People are being sent hundreds of miles to visa centres which aren’t open or have no appointments til next week.



This is shambolic & shameful. UK must act urgently to help people fleeing Ukraine pic.twitter.com/2RSdgReKPj — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) March 8, 2022

No-one in the U.K. who has any real connection to Eastern Europe can be the slightest surprised at the combination of malice and incompetence that characterises the Home Office’s response to the refugees from Ukraine. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) March 8, 2022

Cooper took to Twitter to slam Boris Johnson as she wrote: “What are they thinking? What about people struggling to get elderly parents here, or Ukrainians who can’t come to stay with sister or brother here?” David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, criticised the UK government, saying that their act was “totally unacceptable” in such dire hours for the Ukrainians.

A UK resident Nataliya Rumyantseva told Guardian reporters that UK’s Border Force official was “quite defensive.” The child of a 69-year-old Valentyna Klymova who escaped from Kharkiv’s intense fighting was denied entry into the UK and escaped to Hungary. Another family fleeing war reported that they were told by UK officers that a fast-track next-working-day visa will cost €1,312 (£1,100), excluding the €120 appointment fee. And a five-day process visa would cost €394 along with the €120 appointment fee.

This prompted a reaction from the head of the Refugee Council Enver Solomon, who reportedly asked the UK government to urgently announce a “clear plan” that immediately relaxes visa requirements to allow family members of Ukrainians in the UK as Russia continues to bombard cities across Ukraine. The embassy staff meanwhile was told that entry into the UK is a matter for the Home Office and is dealt with by home secretary Priti Patel.

France accuses UK of 'lack of humanity'

As the plight of the Ukrainians at the UK border attracted ire, France accused Britain of “lacking humanity” in being able to help the Ukrainians fleeing the war and trying to reunite with families in the UK. French authorities accused the UK of trying to stop the refugees from making their way into Britain via the French port city of Calais in the north, one of the main routes for refugees into Britain from the EU.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin reportedly dispatched a defiant toned letter to Britain's Priti Patel, asking London to initiate a proper consular presence in Calais and issue the visas to the Ukrainians. he accused the UK government of turning away over150 Ukrainians that later were taken in by Paris or Brussels. France has lambasted the UK for its response as “completely unsuitable” and showing a “lack of humanity” to the Ukraine refugees in times of war.