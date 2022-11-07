British PM Rishi Sunak To Visit War-torn Ukraine 'quite Soon', Says Ukrainian Envoy To UK

UK PM Rishi Sunak will be visiting war-torn Ukraine "soon", stated Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko. The United Kingdom has been a strong ally of Ukraine amidst the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukraine has maintained solid relations with their British counterparts, despite the political instability the UK faced with frequent resignations by the former Prime Ministers.

Speaking to Sky News in London, Prystaiko stressed: “Sunak had promised that Ukraine would be his first overseas port of call if he became PM”. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was one of the first world leaders whom the British Prime Minister called after being appointed. On being asked about more details of the UK PM's upcoming visit to Ukraine, he said, “ We’re not going to discuss the dates, because of the security of your prime minister. But he’s coming to Ukraine quite soon.”

Zelenskyy invited Sunak to visit Ukraine

Last month, Zelenskyy had invited the new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to visit Ukraine. During an address, Zelenskyy informed people that he had a telephonic conversation with Sunak. He said, “Just before recording this address I spoke with the new UK PM,” While talking about the close ties between the two countries, Zelenskyy said, “I believe that the partnership between our country and the already traditional British defence of democracy and freedom continue to strengthen.”

Asserting that the UK and Ukraine have achieved the “best relations so far”, the Ukrainian President put emphasis on the fact that there is “potential to increase ties and benefits to the society.” Zelenskyy also claimed that in the telephonic conversation, the Ukrainian President invited Sunak to visit the country.

Sunak has always been vocal in showcasing his support for Ukraine, not only him, the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the past has taken a strong stance in supporting Ukraine during his tenure. In August, Johnson was one of the few leaders who visited Ukraine to show his support and assess the situation in Kyiv. Hence Sunak’s visit to Ukraine will be a step towards further strengthening the ties.