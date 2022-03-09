British Soldiers To Face Court Martial If They Travel To Ukraine To Fight Russia, Warns UK

At least four British soldiers that have allegedly gone AWOL to fight the Russian troops in the war inside Ukraine were warned on Wednesday by the British Cabinet minister of a “court-martial offence.” Stating that the Brit service members fighting against Russian soldiers could escalate the situation.

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said on March 8 that if they are captured, the situation will be exploited by Kremlin as it would then mean the British military intervention in the war in Ukraine.

Coldstream Guardsman soldier in combat against Russian soldiers

A 19-year-old Coldstream Guardsman is among the four missing British soldiers that are now feared to have entered Ukraine to fight the Russians. The British soldier was based in Windsor barracks and dispatched a letter to his parents, bought a ticket to Poland over the weekend to what he described fight the Russian soldiers and defend Ukraine.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Shapps threatened the British soldiers against entering the war. “There is a big difference between Britain sending its army in and some people who are breaking with our law and going to do it. But clearly, this is a dangerous situation,” he said. The UK transport Secretary went on to add: “Clearly we want to make sure that the assistance we are providing is done in an official way like the anti-tank missiles that we provided prior and during this conflict and like the 22,000 Ukrainians that we have trained.” “There is no route in as the MoD (Ministry of Defence) has said, it would be a court-martial offence,” he added.

UK's soldiers 'prohibited' from travelling to Ukraine

Britain’s MoD has also earlier warned that UK service personnel are banned from travelling to Ukraine and participating in combat roles. “All Service Personnel are prohibited from travelling to Ukraine until further notice. This applies whether the Service Person is on leave or not. Personnel travelling to Ukraine will face disciplinary and administrative consequences,” a statement issued by UK’s defence ministry warned.

Ministry of Defence spokesman added: “All service personnel is prohibited from travelling to Ukraine until further notice.” It continued that the law applies to all British soldiers “whether the service person is on leave or not. Personnel travelling to Ukraine will face disciplinary and administrative consequences.” Under Britain’s Defense ministry notice, all travel to Ukraine for the soldiers are banned. Any attempts to fight, or to assist by engaging in direct conflict with Moscow troops would imply breach of law and could lead to prosecution. It is understood that UK’s defence chiefs are aware of the British soldiers that have headed to fight Russia."

UK’s Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who served in the Scots Guards, warned the troops against taking such steps of travelling to war-ravaged Ukraine and fighting Russian soldiers in combat upfront.

He urged that would be a “very dangerous” situation, as it would mean the UK was involved in the war. He also added UK does not “want to see British people killed any more than I want to see Ukrainians.”

"The Ukrainians are very clear: you turn up, you are in it for the whole game. You are not in it for a selfie-and six weeks, you are in it for real," he said. "I think we have seen already some people at the borders find that may not be the right option to follow,” the UK defence secretary went on to add.

PM Boris Johnson's office against Brits fighting in Ukraine

British soldiers resort to such a move after UK’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss earlier said she “absolutely” supports British nationals to help fight against the Russian invasion in Ukraine and the government would be open to supporting such British nationals. 10 Downing Street however contradicted Truss’ statement. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: “We think the best way we can help Ukraine right now is by ensuring Putin fails,” while not encouraging Britons to get involved in the war.

“There are a number of ways Brits can show their support for that, and the Ukrainian embassy in London is putting out information about how British people can support,” PM Johnson’s spokesman said. “We fully recognise the strength of feeling about British people wanting to support the Ukrainians following the Russian invasion. There’s advice up on travelling to Ukraine, we currently advise against travel to Ukraine,” he added at a presser.