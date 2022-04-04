At Ukraine's Bucha genocide site, Republic's Shawan Sen, on Monday, April 4, showed visuals that made it evident how the Russian troops had, in fact, crossed the line in the war that has completed over 40 days now. Reporting from the Church where a mass graveyard has been made, Sen showed visuals of the bodies of the Ukrainian civilians mercilessly killed by Russia, packed in plastic bags, and strewn all around the barren site.

The Chairman of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who along with his team was sent by the Volodymyr Zelenskyy administration to see for themselves the situation spoke to Sen and condemned the action of the administration led by Vladimir Putin. "In Bucha, and in other parts of Ukraine, the Russian troops conducted the genocide of Ukrainian people. We want you all to see this. It is important for the whole world to understand that in the centre of Europe, genocide is being conducted- genocide of the Ukrainian people. It is a holocaust," Stefanchuk said.

"The enemy will bear full responsibility for all atrocities committed in Kyiv and in all affected regions of Ukraine," the Chairman of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine further said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reached the site.

Zelenskyy visits Bucha genocide site

Speaking to the media from Bucha, Zelenskyy said that it was 'very difficult' to continue talks with Russia with reports of civilian brutalities being reported daily. He further vowed that his country would not rest until it has identified those responsible for the atrocities.

"The longer the Russian Federation delays the meeting, the worse it is for them, and in principle for this war. Because every day when our troops come in and reoccupy certain territories, you see what is happening. It is very difficult to talk when you see what they have done here," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by Ukrainian Pravda.

"Every day people are found there in barrels, in cellars, strangled and simply tortured. Therefore, I believe that if they (Russians) need to think something, then think faster," he added, affirming that Ukraine won't rest until it has identified those behind the atrocities.

On Sunday, Ukrainian troops recaptured the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, revealing the macabre of death and destruction in the city. As troops entered the Kyiv suburb, they found streets laden down with corpses of civilians, many with their hands tied on their backs.

Russia denies Bucha genocide

However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday denied all accusations related to the killing of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha and termed the situation as a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow.

According to Lavrov, the dead bodies were "staged" and images of them were widely circulated on social media by Ukraine and Western countries in an attempt to defame Russian troops, TASS news agency reported. The Russian Foreign Minister further clarified that the Russian troops had completely exited Bucha city on March 30.