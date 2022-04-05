As the Russia-Ukraine war has now escalated for 41 days, the world has witnessed the horrific killings of innocent civilians in the city of Bucha in the last few days. Republic Media Network has accessed visuals taken from a drone on March 30 in Bucha, where a Russian BMD can be seen shooting several times at a civilian. After publishing the video and other photos from the city, the Russian Ministry of Defense alleged Ukraine staged the provocation. The video was filmed by the aerial reconnaissance of the Azov Ukrainian National Fighters.

It is undeniable that humungous atrocities have been committed in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, where mass graves were found near a church and dead bodies littered all over the streets. On Monday, US President Joe Biden called for a "war crimes trial" over the killings of civilians in Bucha, stating he would seek "more sanctions" against Moscow.

Bucha massacre

On Sunday, April 3, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that they found 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians in Bucha, Irpin and other towns and villages during the first two days. The Defense Ministry added that the exact number of victims of Russian armed forces "will be much higher". Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on Sunday, April 3, shared the images of horrors caused by retreating Russian armed forces in Bucha city. In a tweet, the Ukrainian FM said, "Bucha massacre proves that Russian hatred towards Ukrainians is beyond anything Europe has seen since WWII."

Russia calls Bucha genocide 'fake'

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov denied all accusations related to the brutal killing of civilians in Bucha and termed it a "fake attack" aimed at undermining Moscow. Lavrov alleged that the dead bodies were staged, and the images were widely circulated on social media by Ukraine and Western countries to defame Russian troops. The Russian Foreign Minister further claimed that the Russian troops had left Bucha on March 30.

Former Russian President Dmitri Medvedev called the massacre in Bucha an example of a fake, "grown in the cynical imagination of Ukrainian propaganda. According to local media outlets, he also said that Russia's goal is to build an open Eurasia from Lisbon to Vladivostok, including for the peace of mind of Ukrainians themselves.

Image: AP