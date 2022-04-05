Bucha Slayings: Zelenskyy Challenges UN To Either Uphold International Laws Or Close Down

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday criticised United Nations during his address to the UN Security Council, stating that the international body can be "simply closed" over its failure to bring justice. He also pushed for fair representation of all regions in the security council.

"The United Nations can be simply closed. Are you ready to close it? Do you think the time of international law is gone? If not, you must uphold it immediately," Zelenskyy said.

He added, "UN needs to act immediately, its system must be reformed immediately...There must be a fair representation of all regions in the Security Council. Russian military must be brought to justice."

Zelenskyy accuses Russian military of war crimes

During his address, Zelenskyy told UNSC that the Russian military must be brought to justice immediately for the war crimes being committed by them. In a video appearance Tuesday, he accused the Kremlin's forces of the worst atrocities since World War II and stated they are no different from other terrorist outfits like the Islamic State extremist group.

"Civilians were crushed by tanks, women were raped & killed in front of their children. What the Russian military did in Bucha is cruelty. The UN Charter has been violated literally. The massacre in Bucha is only one of many examples," Zelenskyy said.

He went on to add, "Russia will blame everyone just to justify their own actions. They will say the bodies were allegedly thrown away and it's all staged. But it's 2022, we have evidence now."

The Ukrainian leader made his plea via a video address Tuesday as gruesome evidence continued to appear depicting civilian massacres carried out by Russian troops on the outskirts of Kyiv.

The images, predominantly from the town of Bucha, have stirred global revulsion and led to demands for more stringent sanctions and war crime prosecutions against Russia.

The Ukraine President also showed the international body brief video footage showing bloody corpses that concluded with the words “Stop Russian Aggression.”