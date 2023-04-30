Budapest Hits Out At Zelenskyy, Says 'Hungarian People Have Paid A High Price For The War'

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó, has criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for accusing Budapest of not adhering to its NATO obligations. Responding on Facebook, Szijjártó stated that Hungary has already paid a high price for the conflict in Ukraine and Zelenskyy does not have the right to determine whether Hungary's actions align with its NATO membership.

According to a report from Pravda, Szijjártó's comments came after Zelenskyy criticised Hungary's relationship with Russia and claimed that the country was not living up to its status as a NATO ally state. In response, Szijjártó said: "If this statement means ‘I respectfully thank Hungarians for welcoming and taking care of over a million refugees from Ukraine, and I respectfully thank them for continuing to send aid’, then ‘You are welcome, and you can count on us in the future’." He also reminded Zelenskyy that many Hungarians have been killed in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Hungarian PM isn't on board with other European nations

It is worth mentioning that the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has also expressed outrage at NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent comments calling for Ukraine to become a member of the alliance in the future. Orbán had previously criticized Ukraine as "financially non-existent," stating that Europe was helping to pay for the country's basic needs. He also claimed that the conflict in Ukraine would end immediately if not for the support of its partners.

The Hungarian government, led by Orbán's Fidesz party, has faced criticism for its relationship with Russia and its stance on the conflict in Ukraine. A recent attempt by the party to pass a draft resolution calling for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin under a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court was unsuccessful.

A look at Hungary's relationship dynamic with other European nations

Hungary joined the European Union along with nine other countries from the former Soviet bloc in 2004. This was seen as a significant step forward for Hungary, which had long been an isolated and impoverished country under Soviet domination.

Since joining the EU, Hungary has had a mixed relationship with other European nations. On the one hand, Hungary has benefited greatly from EU membership. The country has received significant investment and development aid from the EU, which has helped to modernise its economy and infrastructure. The EU has also helped to promote democracy and the rule of law in Hungary, which has been seen as a positive development by many.

However, Hungary's relationship with other European nations has been strained in recent years due to the country's controversial domestic policies. The government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been criticised for its crackdown on civil liberties, its restrictions on the press, and its controversial immigration policies. These policies have led to tensions between Hungary and other EU member states, particularly in Western Europe. It isn't surprising that Orban's views on the Russia-Ukraine war are different from the views of other European nations.