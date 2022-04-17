Bulgaria Forbids Russian-flagged Ships From Entering Black Sea Ports Citing EU Embargoes

With the Ukraine war continuing unabated on its 53rd day, European Union is mounting pressure on the invading Russian Federation by imposing stringent embargoes upon the aggressor. Earlier on Sunday, it was announced that Bulgaria, which is a member of the Union, has banned Russian ships from entering its ports. Bulgaria's Maritime Administration announced on its website on Sunday that Russian-flagged ships are no longer permitted to enter its Black Sea ports as part of heightened EU sanctions.

This comes as the European Union imposed further sanctions on Russia in April, which includes a provision prohibiting Russian ships from entering ports. Ships delivering essential products to Europe from the Russian Federation will be the sole exception. It is pertinent to note that energy carriers, agro-industrial products, and other similar items fall under this category.

As per the reports of AP News, the authorities stated that any vessels registered under the Russian flag, as well as all vessels that switched their Russian flag or maritime registration to any other state whatsoever after February 24, are denied entry to Bulgarian maritime and river ports. The authorities further stated that only ships in distress or in need of humanitarian aid, as well as ships bringing energy, food and pharmaceuticals to EU countries, will be exempted. Notably, Bulgaria is on the verge of crisis owing to the war in Ukraine as the International Monetary Fund suggests that the war is likely to stifle Bulgaria's economic development, accelerate inflation, and raise credit problems in the country.

Italy, Romania and Estonia also ban Russian ships due to EU sanctions

In the meantime, Italy also banned Russian ships from entering its ports a day ago. The Italian administration also informed that ships already stationed in Italian ports must depart as soon as their economic activity is completed. Also, Romania has prohibited Russian-flagged ships from entering the Black Sea and Danube ports starting on Sunday. Romanian Maritime Administration stated that it is complying with European Union (EU) sanctions imposed on Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine on February 24. In addition, the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure also said on Sunday that Russian ships will be barred from entering its ports as part of EU sanctions on Moscow for its special military operation in Ukraine.

Image: AP