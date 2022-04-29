Bulgaria To Manage Gas purchases For Balkans & Italy, Avers Deputy PM Asen Vassilev

Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Asen Vassilev on Friday announced the creation of a regional coordination centre that will be set up in the country to manage the overall usage of gas and electricity infrastructure as well as additional gas purchases for the Balkans and Italy. This comes after Vassilev's meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans on Thursday in Brussels.

It was stated that the European Commission and Bulgaria have agreed to establish a first regional task force in Sofia as part of the EU's Energy Purchase Platform and that the requirements for gas and electricity, as well as prices and flows, and infrastructural issues will be investigated in this project.

Bulgaria requested that its infrastructure be used for regional gas distribution

Vassilev stated that they requested that Bulgarian infrastructure be used for regional gas distribution, according to Euractiv. He further stated that they are looking for the best infrastructural option to start cooperative gas procurement and optimize electricity supplies. He further claimed that Bulgaria can deliver not only its three billion cubic metres of gas but also 17-20 billion cubic metres (BCM) of gas to other European nations.

The Bulgarian embassy in Brussels indicated that the Bulgarian coordination centre would start arranging additional gas purchases for the region within two weeks. The plan is to build up the region's capacity to its maximum capacity before coordinating joint European acquisitions, according to Euractiv. Vassilev also said that in mid-May, a decision on uniform European procurement will be made and if all goes according to plan, gas prices might be cheaper than Russian energy corporation Gazprom.

'Payments cannot be made for Russian gas in rubles'

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister also stated that the payments cannot be made for Russian gas in rubles. He had indicated clearly in Brussels that payments for Russian gas in roubles breached the sanctions and that Bulgaria has requested legal support from the Commission after Gazprom's decision, as Gazprom suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland as they refused to pay for the gas in rubles. Vassilev said that they are investigating the situation and that they will sue Gazprom for the suspended deliveries.

Image: AP/ @Assen Vassilev/Facebook