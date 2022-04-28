Bulgaria's President Radev & PM Petkov At Odds Over Russia's Gas Supply Policy

After the Russian Federation decided to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria, the President and the Prime Minister of the country are in the break of relations. President Rumen Radev slammed the government for halting Russian gas exports, accusing it of serving foreign interests and demanded an explanation from Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. On the other hand, Petkov retorted that he was entirely committed to defending Bulgarian interests and accused Radev of supporting Kremlin. Petkov described the Russian move as a breach of contract and said his government is investigating all of the company's contracts, including those for gas transmission.

As per the reports of Euractiv, on Wednesday President Radev urged the administration to respond to a few questions. He asked why are only Bulgaria and Poland cut off from gas, how they pay and how they ensure their energy security. Energy analysts such as Ilian Vassilev, a former Bulgarian ambassador to Russia, believe Putin's move is intended to harm Bulgaria.

Radev holds the Bulgarian government responsible

Bulgaria's state-owned gas firm, Bulgargaz stated that the terms suggested by Gazprom, which is a Russian energy corporation, are a unilateral violation of the contract, and that even if Bulgaria pays, gas supply will not be guaranteed. Radev holds the Bulgarian government responsible for the gas shutdown, stating that what is occurring with a gas supply will be a true test of European solidarity.

The President also stated that Bulgaria must join efforts for peace and an end to the conflict as soon as possible because it is already apparent that prolonging the conflict will have devastating implications in many ways. Radev has not commented on the consequences of a complete defeat of Ukraine and Russia reached Kyiv fast.

Bulgarian people are fighting against the Russian army

In Ukraine, many Bulgarian people are fighting against the Russian army, which was criticised by Radev, stating that before saving the globe, Bulgarian politicians must take care of the tens of thousands of Bulgarians in need, according to Euractiv. He also said that it is past time for the administration to show that it recognizes and protects Bulgarian sovereignty and that its policies are directed by Bulgarian national interests.

Image: @HassounMazen/Twitter/ AP