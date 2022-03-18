Burger King Won't Shut Down Over 800 Outlets In Russia Amid Ukraine War; Here's Why

As major companies pull out of Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International, is moving to divest its 15% stake, but it can’t legally suspend all corporate support for its 800-plus franchised locations in Russia. Last week, the Restaurant Brands International chain had announced to suspend operations in its Russian business. Refusing approvals for further investment or expansion and pausing operations, marketing, and its supply chain, were included in the suspension.

On Thursday, the company’s International President David Shear informed employees in an open letter that they want to shut down its franchises in Russian locations but it can't.

“Would we like to suspend all Burger King operations immediately in Russia? Yes. Are we able to enforce a suspension of operations today? No,” David Shear said.

Why can't Burger King close restaurants in Russia?

Closing the restaurants isn't simple for Burger King as they don't solely own the majority of its restaurants because 15 years ago, they entered Russia through a joint venture with businessperson Alexander Kolobov, Investment Capital Ukraine, and VTB Capital, which has been hit by U.S. sanctions as an affiliate of a major Russian bank.

As it partnered with Russian entities, only a 15% stake is owned by RBI in the Russian business due to which it can't unilaterally close all locations.

It is to be noted that Papa John's also faced a similar problem of franchisee agreements which are the norm in fast food and can be profitable for companies while protecting them from liability in many cases but, also can take some important decisions out of their hands.

On March 8, McDonald's became the first major US fast-food chain to pull out of Russia, and several other big chains quickly followed suit. Since McDonald's runs and owned 84% of the company, it was in a better position to close all of its Russian locations.

(Image: Unsplash)