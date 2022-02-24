Can NATO Attack Russia & Defend Ukraine? Here's How It Can Intervene In The Ongoing War

'NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all allies, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a strongly-worded statement issued on February 24, Thursday, announcing that the organisation was convening an 'emergency session' today. This, after Russia declared its 'special operation' by launching a full-fledged military offensive in Donbass region, targeting Ukraine's defence systems.

"I strongly condemn Russia’s reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country," said Jens Stoltenberg.

Role of NATO in Russia-Ukraine crisis

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization commonly referred to as the NATO, is at the heart of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Established in 1949 with the primary goal of acting as a deterrent to Soviet expansion in Europe following WW-II, NATO has expanded over the decades to include 30 countries, with its growth viewed as a threat by Russia. The group abides by its core traditional principle of 'collective defence', prepared to wage war to defend its Allies if required.

While Ukraine is not a member of NATO, since 2008 it has been a 'partner country' which comes with an underlying understanding that it may be allowed to join the alliance in the future. However, the friendliness of Ukraine, its former Soviet ally, with NATO has not sat well with Russia.

Putin sought assurances from Western powers that this will not occur, and as an arm-twisting tactic, amassed troops at the country's borders over weeks in 2022, to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine in the organisation.

As bilateral tensions between Kyiv and Moscow soared, NATO alliance forces were put on standby, and allies sent additional ships and fighter jets to NATO deployments in eastern Europe in deterrence to Russia. The organisation has pledged to stop Moscow from imposing a 'puppet regime' in Ukraine and vowed to not take this aggression lying down. However, to what extent can NATO defend Ukraine?

Can NATO attack Russia?

So far, NATO nations have extended extensive support on ground largely through troops, military equipment and military aid packages. Canada has pledged $340 million in immediate assistance to Ukraine, as well as the extension and expansion of Operation UNIFIER, the military training and capacity-building mission of the Canadian armed forces in Ukraine.

Denmark sent a frigate to the Baltic Sea and four F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania. ​Spain is deploying ships to NATO's naval forces, while ​Estonia is supplying Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles.

There are also military big hitters in the alliance - the US which spends more on defence than double the rest of NATO combined and the UK, which is the second biggest overall spender in NATO, putting nearly £50 billion into defence.

Given that Russia has invaded Ukraine, it is possible that NATO might vote by consensus to respond with military force to protect members. Since Ukraine is not yet a NATO member, this military force would not be able to immediately safeguard Ukraine under the 'collective defence' principle. However, it is important to mention that the meeting at the NATO HQ has been called under very specific grounds.

The emergency session comes after Baltic nations and Poland, which border Russia, triggered Article 4 of the alliance's founding treaty that allows members to hold consultations when they feel their 'territorial integrity is under threat'. In this scenario, a counter-military offensive by NATO cannot be completely ruled out.

Emergency meeting at NATO HQ

Condemning Russia's 'reckless attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives', NATO's meeting with allies will address Russia’s renewed aggression, which Stoltenberg calls a 'serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security'.

"This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. I call on Russia to cease its military action immediately and respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. NATO Allies will meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions. We stand with the people of Ukraine at this terrible time. NATO will do all it takes to protect and defend all Allies," said Jens Stoltenberg.

Given the volatility, all eyes will be on the emergency meeting at NATO HQ.