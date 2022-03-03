Can Russia Turn To Crypto, Cybercrime To Evade Sanctions Triggered By Ukraine Invasion?

Amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv, sanctions imposed on Russia caused the rouble to plummet earlier this week. However, as the Russian currency dropped, the value of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH) shot up. It is imperative to note that unlike the global financial system where central authorities can prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime from accessing the Kremlin’s foreign reserves, and Russian banks from using the SWIFT payments network, there are no technical means to block Moscow and its oligarchs trading cryptocurrencies.

But, according to analysts, this doesn’t mean that unregulated cryptocurrencies provide a loophole for Russia’s institutions and oligarchs. Experts explained that the enforcement mechanisms used by financial institutions to monitor transactions aren’t always available. They said that laws requiring cryptocurrency exchanges to verify their customers’ identities still apply in all jurisdictions where the sanctions have been issued.

According to SkyNews, Caroline Malcolm, the head of international public policy for Chainalysis, said, “As with the traditional financial system, Russia can leverage cryptocurrency to evade the sanctions that are being put in place in response to their invasion of Ukraine. And as in the traditional financial system, the cryptocurrency ecosystem can put measures in place to identify transactions from identified sanctioned entities."

However, according to Malcolm, for the volumes of trading that Russia would need to whether the international sanctions, there simply isn’t enough cryptocurrency available. Moreover, the volumes would be impossible to transfer covertly as the blockchain is, by design, a public ledger of all transactions, Malcolm explained. Instead, according to experts, as the nation faces potential hyperinflation, the rise of cryptocurrencies is more likely to be caused by Russian citizens rather than the government and oligarchs as they would be looking to move their roubles into other currencies.

"It is unlikely that designated persons would move around large quantities of crypto now," Malcolm said, adding, "Russia's elite and financial authorities have been preparing for sanctions for some time."

Further, she said that if cryptocurrencies would have been used to evade sanctions related to the crisis, it likely would have happened slowly over the past several months. These transactions would be recorded on the blockchain permanently, meaning that they could still be detected for enforcement purposes.

Could Russia turn to cybercrime to dodge sanctions?

It is pertinent to mention here that sanctions on North Korea for its nuclear weapons tests have led to Pyongyang turning to cybercrime to fund its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. The weakness of the North Korean economy has spurred Kim Jong Un’s administration to allegedly sponsor a wide range of international criminal activities, including currency counterfeiting and manufacturing drugs.

While the sanctions on Russia will not bring the nation into comparable circumstances, it, however, has benefited from decades of integration with the global financial system and the economic damage caused by the sanctions. Political analysts explained that this could create room for an even more tolerant attitude towards cybercrime. They noted that the global cyber underworld has a significant nexus to Russia for a range of reasons, including the nation’s legal system, which doesn’t allow the security services to arrest citizens for crimes committed abroad.

Further, experts noted that collusion between the Russian state and cybercriminals has repeatedly been alleged by Western law enforcement. Moreover, they also noted that last week, one of the most active ransomware groups explicitly announced its “full support” for the Russian government.

The gang, known as Conti, warned, "If anybody will decide to organise a cyber attack or any war activities against Russia, we are going to use... all possible resources to strike back at the critical infrastructures of an enemy."

But later another statement attempted to retract the criminal group’s support for Russia, clarifying that it was “a response to Western warmongering. We do not ally with any government and we condemn the ongoing war. However, since the West is known to wage its wars primarily by targeting civilians, we will use our resources in order to strike back."

Brett Callow, who is a senior threat analyst at Emsisoft told SkyNews, that what impact sanctions and other aspects of the war will have in relation to financially motivated cybercrime is “unclear”. Callow explained that cybercrime could spike as Russia looks for ways to increase its revenues. Referring to the Conti gang, he also added that the fact that there is considerable crossover between Russian and Ukrainian cybercrime groups could complicate their operations due to increasing tensions and actually result in a “temporary decrease in activity”.

