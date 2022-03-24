Canada & EU Vow To Assist Ukraine In Securing Cyberspace, And Europe With Energy Supplies

As the Russian aggression against Ukraine continues with no concrete signs of cessation, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to assist Kyiv in securing its cyberspace and energy supplies. According to a joint statement released by both the leaders on Wednesday, they strongly condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's unjustifiable and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and pledged to support Ukraine's democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

We will take our energy cooperation to the next level, by discussing potential 🇨🇦 energy supplies to 🇪🇺



We are both are committed to speeding up the transition to net-zero.



So we will pursue our partnership on raw materials, which is key to building climate-neutral economies. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 23, 2022

When we met today, President @vonderLeyen and I spoke about Ukraine – including imposing further sanctions, providing humanitarian support, and defending democratic values – and we committed to continued coordination on these and other fronts. pic.twitter.com/EtGAlhN1Hf — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 24, 2022

Further, the leaders said they will extend their support to Ukraine in securing the digital space of the country, with the best possible resources they have. "We will seek to reinforce further responsible state behaviour in cyberspace and work together with the aim to increase cyber resilience in the face of destructive, disruptive, and destabilizing cyber activity by both states and non-state actors and to hold accountable those responsible for such activity," read the statement released on March 23. "We further reconfirm our joint commitment to pursue deepened cooperation on ethical artificial intelligence, safe and secure data flows as well as digital credentials through agile regulation and joint standards," added the statement.

Further, the leaders assured providing support in the energy sector and added they want EU member states to not depend on Russia for their energy requirements. The leaders said they have already started working on the goal before the Russian forces attacked its neighbouring country. According to the statement, a dedicated working group on green transition and LNG was being created to develop a concrete action plan and affirmed that the officials will meet this week to discuss enhancing energy-related cooperation. "We remain committed to organizing a Clean Tech Summit in Canada in 2022 to promote our shared commitment to the green transition of our economies, while at the same time helping to promote our energy security, currently under such threat from Vladimir Putin's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," as per the joint statement.

Leaders also vowed to provide food to Ukraine

Besides, the leaders also promised to provide support in food security which has been increased tremendously after Putin's forces attacked Ukraine. The leaders affirmed they will cooperate with World Food Program, to help meet the emergency food and nutrition needs of the growing number of acutely food insecure people. It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

