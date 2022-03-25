As Ukraine reiterates its call for more military and financial aid from the West, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday announced additional support for Kyiv. During his trip to Brussels, Belgium, Trudeau met the heads of the Groups of Seven (G7) and attended the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and how to put more pressure on Russia.

Taking to Twitter, Trudeau said Canada is providing additional funds to UNESCO to defend Ukraine’s cultural and heritage places as the war-torn nation was facing danger and attacks from Russia.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 24, 2022

Moreover, the Canadian leader said that in the last two days he met several world leaders and discussed the severity of Russian aggression in Ukraine. Calling the Russian invasion a "brutal attack", Prime Minister Trudeau reiterated his commitment to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia and at the same time provide humanitarian assistance to the war-stricken Ukraine.

"Over the past two days, I’ve met with leaders from around the world to address Russia’s brutal attack on Ukraine. We’re committed to working in lockstep as we respond further – and we’ll continue to impose severe economic sanctions and provide critical humanitarian aid," PM Justin Trudeau tweeted.

Voicing his support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, Trudeau announced further sanctions on Russia. "Canada imposed sanctions on 160 members of the Russian Federation Council for enabling Russia’s aggression, " he said. He also extended additional aid to Ukraine by allocating funds for the World Food Programme (WFP), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), stressing that these organisations can provide immediate assistance to those on the ground. According to the official site of the Canadian Government, the country has allocated $50 million from Canada’s $100 million contributions for humanitarian aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries, including Moldova, to the World Food Programme, the WHO, the UN Refugee Agency, the Canadian Red Cross and People in Need to provide immediate assistance where it is needed most.

Canada to impose new sanctions on Russia

Meanwhile, the Canadian Prime Minister announced fresh sanctions on Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Canada imposed new sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations on 160 members of the Russian Federation Council for having encouraged and enabled violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as per the Canadian Government.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 24, 2022

Furthermore, Canada will impose additional sanctions in the coming days under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations to prohibit the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia, with the aim of undermining and eroding the capabilities of the Russian military, it added.