Canada Announces Fresh Sanctions Against Russia; Offers Additional Assistance To Ukraine

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new sanctions against supporters of the Russian government. He also extended additional assistance for Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict. Trudeau made the announcement while participating in the virtual summit for the state and government of the International Crimea Platform, according to the news release issued by the Canadian government. The International Crimea Platform summit was also attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is currently in Canada.

Trudeau announced new restrictions against 62 close associates of the Russian regime and defence sector entity. The sanctioned people include high-ranking Russian government officials, including Russian governors and regional heads, their family members and senior officials of currently sanctioned defence sector entities. According to the news release, Trudeau said that Canada will continue to counter Russian-sponsored disinformation by establishing a team to help increase Ottawa's ability to understand, monitor and identify Russian and other state-sponsored disinformation.

Scholz & Trudeau reaffirm support for Ukraine

Notably, Canada has announced sanctions against more than 1,300 people ever since Russia began its offensive in Ukraine on February 24. During the International Crimea Platform summit, Trudeau and Scholz stressed that the two nations will continue to support Ukraine and Ukrainians as they continue to defend their "sovereignty and territorial integrity." Trudeau emphasised that Canada will continue to work with the allies for defending peace, security and human rights. Canada's PM Justin Trudeau also announced additional assistance for Ukraine.

"Canada and Germany continue to be united in our efforts to support Ukraine. Both countries reaffirmed our shared commitment to supporting the full restoration of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in the news release. We will continue to work together with our partners and allies to continue standing up for and defending peace, security, human rights, and the rule of law," he added.

Canada's PM announces additional assistance for Ukraine

Canada's PM Justin Trudeau announced allocating funds for two Ukraine projects through the Peace and Stabilisation Operations program. The funding will give additional support to Ukraine's security sector institutions. According to the news release, Canada will give around $2.9 million to the Canada-Ukraine Police Development Project which will help to provide targeted support to the National Police of Ukraine (NPU) and Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and State Emergency Service. Furthermore, Trudeau announced additional funding of $950,000 for the Promoting Reform Objectives through Technical Expertise and Capacity Transfer project for providing technical advice and support to Ukraine's Defence Ministry.

Image: AP