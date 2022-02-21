Canada Asks Citizens To Avoid Travel To Belarus Amid Growing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The Canadian government has warned its nationals to stay away from Belarus, citing the possibility of an armed clash with Ukraine. Canada's embassy in Kyiv was temporarily closed earlier this month due to worries about the security situation in the Ukrainian capital, and its diplomatic personnel was relocated to a temporary location in Lviv.

"Avoid non-essential travel to Belarus due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws and the risk of armed conflict with Ukraine," the government of Canada said in an updated travel advisory released on Sunday.

The official statement further said that the ability of the Canadian embassy in Poland to conduct consular services in Belarus is very limited. The announcement added, "If you are in Belarus and your presence isn’t essential, you should consider leaving by commercial means." The Canadian government further advised that citizens should avoid all travel to areas within 50 kilometres [31 miles] of the Ukrainian border in the Belarusian regions of Brest and Gomel, due to the ongoing Belarusian-Russian joint military exercises and the risk of armed conflict with Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine crisis

Canadians were also advised to avoid travelling to Ukraine and to depart the country as soon as possible if they were already there. The West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in preparation for an invasion in recent months. Moscow has frequently disputed these allegations, claiming that it is not threatening anyone while also voicing grave concerns about NATO military action near its borders, which it regards as a danger to its national security.

Moscow has also stated that it has the authority to move soldiers within its own country. Despite an intensification of hostilities in Ukraine's southeast, Belarus and Russia have agreed to continue their joint "Union Courage 2022" manoeuvres, which began earlier this month (Donbas). Fearing an attack by Kyiv forces, the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR and DPR) announced the evacuation of their residents to Russia's Rostov Region on Friday.

The LPR and DPR have reported regular shelling of their areas by Kyiv forces, including the employment of artillery, which is forbidden under the Minsk peace agreement. According to the separatist republics, several civilians have been killed as a result of the Kyiv forces' shelling.

