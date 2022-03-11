Canada Bans Import Of Petroleum Products From Russia Amid War With Ukraine: Report

With the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war entering day 16, Canada has banned importing petroleum products from Russia, said reports. This comes after countries like the United States and the United Kingdom banned importing oil from the Russian Federation due to Moscow's military offensive against Ukraine. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met several Ukrainian refugees during his visit to Poland, who are taking shelter in the country's capital city, Warsaw.

Canada Will Welcome As Many Ukrainian Refugees As It Can: PM Justin Trudeau

On March 10, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his country will allow as many refugees as it can, who are fleeing the war in Ukraine. Trudeau's statement came during his visit to Poland where he met Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Thursday.

The Canadian Prime Minister said, "We will allow them to study, work, when they come here. Many of them will hope to be able to return to Ukraine after this conflict, many will also chose to continue their lives in Canada and we look forward to welcoming as many as we can."

US & UK Ban Russian Oil Imports

On March 9, United States President Joe Biden had announced his decision to ban all imports of Russian gas, oil and energy. He had said that sanctions will cause significant damage to Russia's economy. Biden had also claimed that the "US is a bigger producer of oil than all European countries."

Biden had stated, "We're banning all imports of Russian gas, oil, and energy. We're moving forward with this ban understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us," Biden said adding that "We are enforcing the most significant package of economic sanctions in history, and it's causing significant damage to Russia's economy."

On the same day, a few hours after the US, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had also announced that Britain will stop importing oil from Russia, assuring that his country will provide weapons and every other assistance to Ukraine until the Russian invasion ends.

In his address to the House of Commons, Johnson had asserted, "The Britain and our allies are determined to press on with supplying our Ukrainian friends with the weapons they need to defend their homeland that they deserve, and to press on the economic vice around Vladimir Putin, we will stop importing Russian oil. We will make every effort that we can - humanitarian, diplomatic, and economic- until Vladimir Putin fails in this disaster venture, and Ukraine is free once more."