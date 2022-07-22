Canada Claims Russia Likely Unable To Achieve Its Goal In Ukraine Due To Critical Losses

As the ruthless Moscow-Kyiv war continues in Eastern Europe, Canada stated that Russia has lost a significant number of soldiers and equipment, depriving its military's ability to carry out its objectives in Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, the Canadian Armed Forces claimed, “Due to considerable losses of personnel and equipment, Russia likely no longer has the military capability to achieve its ambitions in Ukraine.”

Canadian Armed Forces further asserted that Russia is "now being forced" to tone down its strategic goals while giving a new "public rationale" for the fragmented territorial control it has gained.

According to the Canadian Forces Intelligence Command, “Russia has always had maximalist geographic ambitions in Ukraine.” It then added that Moscow's early invasion attempts to seize Kyiv and the northeastern cities of Chernihiv, Sumy, as well as Kharkiv, show the extent of its territorial aspirations, which stretch well beyond the Donbas.

Since February, Canada's Intelligence Command noted, Russian forces have also been occupying sections of southern Ukraine, that “precedes the delivery of recent Western aid to Ukraine that Moscow is using as a pretext for expanding military objectives.”

Russia has said that it has been "forced" to "expand" its objectives beyond the "liberation" of the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine to include other significant regions of the nation in reaction to Western military assistance being supplied to Ukraine, the Intelligence stressed.

Canada's military aid to Ukraine

On July 7, Canada made the announcement that it will send approximately 39 armoured vehicles built by General Dynamics to Ukraine later this summer to aid in the country's defence against Russian troops. Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence for Canada, announced the shipment of armoured combat support vehicles constructed at a General Dynamics facility in London, Ontario. The trucks, as per a CBC report, are a part of a broader $500 million military aid program that was included in the most recent federal budget and intends to provide Ukrainian defenders with advanced military equipment.

Besides, Anita Anand said in May that her nation would donate around 20,000 155 mm NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) standard artillery rounds, together with fuses and charge bags. The ammunition will be launched from guns like "M777 howitzers," which Canada and its allies gave to Ukrainian armed forces, and for which Canadian Armed Forces troops trained their Ukrainian counterparts.

Canada sanctions Russia

In the meantime, the Canadian government has imposed further sanctions against Russia's chemical and oil sectors in retaliation for that country's ongoing military assault in Ukraine, according to the Canadian Foreign Ministry. The ministry's official statement even mentioned that Canada had added 8 more industries to the list and had revised "the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations on July 14, 2022" to limit the provision of two manufacturing services to the Russian oil, gas, chemical, and manufacturing industries, Tass reported.

