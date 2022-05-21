Canada Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Russia, Bans Luxury Goods Exports & Names 14 Oligarchs

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine continues unabated on its 87th day, the Canadian government has decided to impose more embargoes on Kremlin in a bid to mount pressure on Vladimir Putin. As per the reports of CTV, on Friday, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced fresh sanctions against Putin's regime, including a ban on Russian vodka, caviar and diamond imports.

Canada is also prohibiting the shipment of cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, designer apparel, training shoes and sportswear to Russia. Exports of jewellery, art and even kitchenware from Canada to Russia are also prohibited under the sanctions package. Joly is also sanctioning 14 more individuals including Russian oligarchs who have ties to the Russian Federation. A statement released by Canada's Foreign Ministry suggests that these latest sanctions also target the oligarch's family members.

Oligarchs sanctioned in fresh sanctions

Among the sanctioned oligarchs in the fresh embargoes is millionaire Alexander Lebedev, a former KGB agent. For the unversed, KGB is Russia's security agency. The list of people sanctioned also includes Nikita Mazepin, a Russian motorsports racing driver and his millionaire father, Dmitry Mazepin, who has been a long-time associate of Putin. Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Nikita Mazepin was kicked out of Formula One, while governments all over the world seized the family's assets, including a home in Italy worth more than $110 million, according to media reports. The new list also includes Yelena Timchenko, the wife of billionaire businessman Gennady Timchenko. Canada also sanctioned oil and gas entrepreneur Farkhad Akhmedov.

The Canadian government is also putting in place a prohibition on the export of commodities that could be utilized in Russia's military production and manufacture. The Canadian government suggests that these steps will increase pressure on Russia's dictatorship to end its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

Canada also announced a new $250 million aid for Ukraine

Canada also announced a new $250 million aid to keep Ukraine's government, according to CBC News. In a phone conversation, Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the additional money raises Canada's financial commitment to Ukraine to $1.87 billion in 2022, following a meeting with G7 finance ministers in Bonn, Germany. She also said that the G7 nations remain steadfast in their support for Ukraine and have indicated an interest in legislation that would allow Canada to move beyond blocking Russian assets.

