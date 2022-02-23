In retaliation to Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to recognise the independence of two breakaway regions in Ukraine, Canada on Tuesday announced a number of additional sanctions against Moscow. In addition to the new sanctions, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has authorised the mobilisation of 460 Canadian Armed Forces soldiers which would include army, navy, as well as air force — to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)'s eastern Europe mission to reassure partners bordering Russia, CBC News reported.

The penalties against Russia were announced by Trudeau a day after Putin officially acknowledged two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine—Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent states. Following the proclamation, Putin had declared that he was deploying Russian forces into eastern Ukraine to fulfill "peacekeeping duties".

Russia's brazen provocations are threat to security: Trudeau

The penalties by the Canadian government involve a prohibition on Canadians doing any financial dealings with the separatist republics of Luhansk and Donetsk. Canadians will also be prohibited from buying Russian sovereign debt and engaging with two Russian banks backed by the Russian government. Members of the Russian parliament who voted to recognise the breakaway regions will also face sanctions from Ottawa.

Elaborating more on Canada’s action, PM Trudeau stated, “Make no mistake, this is a further invasion of a sovereign state and it is absolutely unacceptable. Russia's brazen provocations are a threat to security and peace in the world," CBC News reported. He added that the penalties "will remain in place until Ukraine's territorial integrity is restored."

Canda deploying additional 460 troops to Eastern Europe

In addition to this, at the press conference, Trudeau informed, "Today, I am authorising the deployment of up to 460 members of the Canadian Armed Forces to Operation Reassurance." According to Defense Minister Anita Anand, an extra force of 30 Canadian soldiers will be deployed to Latvia.

Further, The frigate Halifax, which is expected to arrive in the region by the end of March, will hold the majority of the 460 personnel, while the rest will be divided between an artillery battery and a marine patrol aircraft, according to Anand.

Since Russia seized Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014, the Canadian government has implemented a broad range of penalties. Moreover, Canada as well as its western allies have cautioned that Russia's current measures might constitute a justification for a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. Apart from Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany have slapped penalties against Russian banks and postponed the scheduled launch of a natural gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

(Image: AP)