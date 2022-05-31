Canada Imposes Sanctions Against 22 Russian Individuals & 4 Entities Amid War With Ukraine

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian government has announced sanctions against 22 individuals and 4 entities. Canada has targeted senior officials of Russian financial institutions and their family members as well as key financial institutions and banks. The Canadian government in the news release said that the latest sanctions have been imposed to further exert pressure on the Russian regime to end the war against Ukraine. The people who have been targeted include alleged girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Alina Kabaeva, Nexta reported.

🇨🇦#Canada imposes new sanctions against #Russia



The list includes 4 #Russian companies and 22 people.



➡️Among them are Putin's alleged mistress Alina Kabaeva, "Rosselkhozbank" and "Investtorgbank". pic.twitter.com/M8rSQ2cfta — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 31, 2022

The Canadian government said that Russia's military aggression against Ukraine has led to thousands of deaths and affected the food security of millions. The Canadian government reiterated its call for a diplomatic solution and stressed that the latest round of sanctions demonstrates Ottawa's unwavering commitment to Ukraine. Melanie Joly, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the news release asserted that Canada will continue to announce countermeasures against Russia's every move to "undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity." Joly emphasized that Canada will continue to work to hold Russia accountable for its "unjustifiable acts." According to the news release, Canada has announced sanctions against more than 1,500 individuals and entities since Russia began its military offensive in Ukraine.

"For every action taken by President Putin to undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Canada will not hesitate to take appropriate countermeasures. Canada will relentlessly pursue accountability for the Russian regime’s unjustifiable acts. We stand with Ukraine and its people, Melania Joly said in the news release.

Today, Minister Joly announced that Canada is imposing new sanctions in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing egregious and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.



Read more: https://t.co/UlcHM1CvXz pic.twitter.com/F3sozcXYYH — Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) May 31, 2022

Canadian Defence Minister speaks to Ukrainian counterpart

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand spoke to Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on Tuesday, 31 May. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders agreed to have continued cooperation to bolster Ukraine's defence capabilities. The talks between the two leaders comes a week after Canada announced to donate more than 20,000 rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine. Earlier on May 24, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand announced that Canada will send more than 20,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) standard ammunition, including fuses and charge bags to Ukraine. The ammunition donated by Canada to Ukraine has been acquired from the United States at a price of up to $98 million and the authorities are working to get the aid delivered to Ukraine at the earliest, according to the statement released by the Canadian government. Notably, Canada has been providing economic and military assistance to Ukraine ever since Russia began its military offensive in Ukraine.

Today, at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Victoria, I announced the next package of Canadian military aid to Ukraine. Canada will donate over 20,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm NATO standard ammunition, including fuses and charge bags, to assist Ukraine as it defends itself. pic.twitter.com/ZO6CBkKrDY — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) May 24, 2022

This morning, I spoke with Ukraine’s Defence Minister, @OleksiiReznikov. Last week, I announced that Canada will donate over 20,000 rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine – at a cost of up to $98 million. We will continue to supply Ukraine with comprehensive military aid. pic.twitter.com/T29E4jTcq1 — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) May 31, 2022

Had a meaningful telephone conversation with 🇨🇦 DefMin @AnitaAnandMP. Thank you 🇨🇦 for your help & strong commitment to support 🇺🇦. We will continue our cooperation to strengthen #UAarmy defence capabilities! pic.twitter.com/JbYciWWV8c — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) May 31, 2022

Image: AP