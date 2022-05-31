Last Updated:

Canada Imposes Sanctions Against 22 Russian Individuals & 4 Entities Amid War With Ukraine

Canada has targeted senior officials of Russian financial institutions and their family members as well as key financial institutions and banks.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Canada

Image: AP


In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian government has announced sanctions against 22 individuals and 4 entities. Canada has targeted senior officials of Russian financial institutions and their family members as well as key financial institutions and banks. The Canadian government in the news release said that the latest sanctions have been imposed to further exert pressure on the Russian regime to end the war against Ukraine. The people who have been targeted include alleged girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Alina Kabaeva, Nexta reported. 

The Canadian government said that Russia's military aggression against Ukraine has led to thousands of deaths and affected the food security of millions. The Canadian government reiterated its call for a diplomatic solution and stressed that the latest round of sanctions demonstrates Ottawa's unwavering commitment to Ukraine. Melanie Joly, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the news release asserted that Canada will continue to announce countermeasures against Russia's every move to "undermine Ukraine's territorial integrity." Joly emphasized that Canada will continue to work to hold Russia accountable for its "unjustifiable acts." According to the news release, Canada has announced sanctions against more than 1,500 individuals and entities since Russia began its military offensive in Ukraine.

READ | Canada: 27-year-old man carrying firearm near schools shot dead by Toronto Police

"For every action taken by President Putin to undermine Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Canada will not hesitate to take appropriate countermeasures. Canada will relentlessly pursue accountability for the Russian regime’s unjustifiable acts. We stand with Ukraine and its people, Melania Joly said in the news release. 

Canadian Defence Minister speaks to Ukrainian counterpart 

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand spoke to Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov on Tuesday, 31 May. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders agreed to have continued cooperation to bolster Ukraine's defence capabilities. The talks between the two leaders comes a week after Canada announced to donate more than 20,000 rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine. Earlier on May 24, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand announced that Canada will send more than 20,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) standard ammunition, including fuses and charge bags to Ukraine. The ammunition donated by Canada to Ukraine has been acquired from the United States at a price of up to $98 million and the authorities are working to get the aid delivered to Ukraine at the earliest, according to the statement released by the Canadian government. Notably, Canada has been providing economic and military assistance to Ukraine ever since Russia began its military offensive in Ukraine. 

READ | Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar takes responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Image: AP

READ | Handgun freeze key feature of Canada's new firearm bill
READ | Trudeau introduces bill to 'freeze buying, selling & transfer' of handguns in Canada

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Canada, Russia, Putin
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND