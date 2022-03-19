Canada Launches New Temporary Residence Pathway To Help Ukrainian Refugees Amid War

In continued support to Ukrainians and their families, Canada announced the launch of the Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET) to help the people flee the war-hit country immediately. Providing details of the same, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau informed that this is a temporary residence pathway for Ukrainians who are seeking a safe place to stay. It is learned that through this program, Ukrainians and their immediate family members of any nationality can stay in Canada as temporary residents for up to three years.

Providing details of the same, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau shared a tweet, "Ukrainian workers, students, and visitors already in Canada can apply to extend their visitor status or work permit for up to three years – or apply for a new work or study permit. All of the normal fees for these applications and extensions will be waived".

Bottom line: We’re working around the clock to make sure Ukrainians and their families can get to Canada as quickly – and as safely – as possible. For more information on this temporary residence pathway, click here: https://t.co/I9NfqXGDFW — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 18, 2022

The press release stated that the Canadian government is further calling on employers who wish to help Ukraine amid Russia's invasion as they can offer employment on Job Bank’s Jobs for Ukraine webpage. Job Bank will then work with local organizations and employers to help connect them with Ukrainians seeking work in their communities. The Government of Canada is also in talks with partners, including the Ukrainian-Canadian community, provinces and territories, the business community, and settlement organizations, on further helping the arriving from Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

As per updates on day 23 of the Russia-Ukraine war, Russian forces largely attacked outside major cities in Ukraine as they turned to shelling attacks from a distance. Dozens of attacks on health facilities during the war were confirmed on Thursday as the conflict entered its fourth week.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

(Image: AP)