Canada Mulling To Announce Additional Embargoes Against Russia: FM Melanie Joly

In a stern response against Russia's continued military offensive in Ukraine, Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has announced that the country plans to impose additional sanctions against Kremlin. Joly stated that Canada intends to expand the existing embargoes against Russia's oil, gas, chemical and industrial manufacturing sectors. The new sanctions that will be announced by Canada will ban Canadian services that work for the manufacturing of goods made for Russia's chemical, gas and oil sectors. The announcement by Melanie Joly comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine transcended 137 days.

It is pertinent to note that Canada has been imposing sanctions against Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and offering military and humanitarian aid to Kyiv. According to Melanie Joly, the new barrage of sanctions that will be announced by Canada will target land, pipeline transport and the manufacturing of computer, electronic and electrical equipment as well as metals and transport.

Businesses in Canada get 60 days to terminate contracts with Russia

Joly said that the businesses in Canada will get 60 days to end their contracts with the industries and services after the new sanctions will be announced. Melanie Joly, in the statement, said that Canada will continue to target Russia for its "unjustifiable war against Ukraine and it will not "relent in pressuring the Russian regime." According to the statement released by the Canadian administration, Ottawa has imposed sanctions against more than 1,150 individuals and entities after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Canada is unwavering in its support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Putin’s unjustifiable war has affected millions in Ukraine and across the world. That is why we will continue to target the Russian regime’s coffers. Canada will not relent in pressuring the Russian regime," Melanie Joly said in the statement.

Canada announces sanctions targeting Russian disinformation

Earlier on 8 July, Melanie Joly announced additional sanctions against 29 "state-sponsored disinformation and propaganda agents and 15 entities controlled or owned by the Russian government." Among those sanctioned by Canada include Sumbatovich Gasparyan, the head of the International Department at Russia Today (RT). Melanie Joly said that Canada has also launched a web portal that will work to counter disinformation with facts and it will continue to use the website to "shed light on how the Russian regime is using lies to justify its invasion of Ukraine." Ottawa also prohibited the import of certain gold imports from Russia.

