In order to support Ukrainian forces in their fight against Russian troops, a fundraising campaign has been launched in Canada to purchase a Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone for Ukraine. The campaign, named Canadian Bayraktar Crowdfund has been launched by a non-profit organization UHelpUkraine, Anadolu Agency reported. The non-profit organization has intended to raise 7 million Canadian dollars (Rs 43,31,60,000.00) for buying Turkish drone for Ukrainian armed forces.

The non-profit organization, UHelpUkraine has intended to raise the money until Ukrainian Independence Day which falls on August 24, Anadolu Agency reported. So far, the donations made by people for Ukraine have reached 12,450 Canadian dollars (Rs 7,70,332.54), according to data published on campaign's website. The decision of non-profit organization comes amid the unabated war between Russia and Ukraine which has led to death and destruction in war-torn nation. Earlier, similar campaigns were launched by Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine to purchase Turkish TB2 drones.

Canada's humanitarian assistance for Ukraine

It is worth mentioning that Canada and its allies have been offering humanitarian and defence support to Ukraine ever since Moscow launched offensive in Kyiv on February 24. According to the statement released by the Canadian government, Ottawa has pledged to provide $320 million in humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. Furthermore, Canada has committed to provide up to $620 million in bilateral loans to bolster Ukraine’s economic resilience amid the ongoing Russian aggression. Furthermore, Canada has committed an additional $35 million in development funding for Ukraine to address issues like supporting its government institutions and civil society organizations.

Norway launches fundraising campaign to buy Bayraktar TB2 drones for Ukraine

Meanwhile, Norway has initiated a fundraising campaign to buy Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones for Ukrainian armed forces amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The campaign published on the Spleis fundraising website stated that Lithuania purchased a Bayraktar in three days and Poland bought three Bayraktars. It called on the people to make contributions and added, "Give a Bayraktar from the Norwegian to the Ukrainian people - show solidarity with Ukraine's fight against Putin." According to the fundraising campaign, each citizen of Norway must come forward and donate at least 10 Norwegian Krones for Bayraktar TB2. So far, 332,466 Kroner (Rs 26,75,621.27) have been collected from 769 donors through the campaign.

Image: AP