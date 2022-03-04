Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada and other close allies want Russia's membership in the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) suspended. Trudeau's declaration follows a flurry of sanctions imposed on Russia by Trudeau and his government in response to Russia's President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Justin Trudeau, on March 4 tweeted, "Canada and other close partners are calling to suspend Russia from INTERPOL. International law enforcement cooperation depends on a commitment to human rights and mutual respect. We’ll continue to take strong action in response to Putin’s war."

INTERPOL is a global law enforcement organisation that promotes international cooperation. There are presently 195 member nations, all of which have access to the organisation's investigative help and experience, as well as its 19 police databases containing information on crimes and criminals, such as names, fingerprints, and stolen passports.

If the appeal from Canada and other "close partners" is heeded, Russia will lose access to all of these benefits. Further, deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland declared earlier on Thursday that items from Russia and Belarus will be subject to a 35% levy, and that a new set of penalties would bring the total number of Russians sanctioned by Canada to over 1,000 since 2014.

Canada to provide additional military support to Ukraine

Canada will also provide Ukraine with extra military aid, including up to 4,500 M72 rocket launchers and 7,500 hand grenades, according to National Defence Minister Anita Anand. Ukraine will also get $1 million from Ottawa to help fund the procurement of high-resolution contemporary satellite imagery. This comes on top of a pledge earlier this week to provide Ukrainian forces anti-tank weapons and updated ammunition, as well as $7.8 million in lethal help.

As Canada and other countries impose sanctions on Russia, the country's economy is under strain. The ruble fell to a record low of 110 against the dollar in Moscow on Wednesday, a 30% decrease in value since the beginning of the year. Furthermore, the world economy, including Canada, is experiencing the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Image: AP